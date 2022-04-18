In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 18
12:11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cobblestone Lane
Sunday, April 17
11:23 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on East Main Street.
7:04 p.m.: The Fire Department reported a possible break-in to the old CVS store on Main Street after responding to an alarm activation, according to the police report. Police said it appeared three young people had entered the building and had expended most of the handheld fire extinguishers and fled prior to officers arriving. This was witnessed by two females walking past the store. The building owner was contacted and told police he would contact a company to board up the property.
6:14 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Salt Island Road.
4:19 p.m.: A caller on Lexington Avenue reported his vehicle had been stolen overnight. The caller was unable to get to the station to fill out a stolen vehicle report. Cruisers were given a vehicle description. The owner reported at 8:02 p.m. finding the vehicle on an adjacent street.
2:29 p.m.: A caller on Lexington Avenue reported harassing and annoying behavior by someone that was placing the caller in fear.
2:09 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at Walgreens on Main Street.
11:29 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
10:20 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
8:51 a.m.: Harassment was reported on Fort Square.
8:32 a.m.: Public Works was called out to Coggeshall Road.
1:18 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Wiley Street. A caller reported hearing a fire alarm/smoke detector going off in a building on the corner of Fremont and Wiley streets. The Fire Department was dispatched and cleared a short time later. No fire was reported.
Saturday, April 16
9:53 p.m.: A caller from the Seaport Grille reported someone was shining a laser from the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street into the Rowe Square restaurant. Police spoke with children who were playing laser tag and advised them not to point in the direction of restaurants or aircraft.
9:19 p.m.: Police could not locate a reported disturbance on Fair Street.
5:36 p.m.: Police responded to a call from a neighbor reporting teens fighting at Burnham Field.
4:34 p.m.: Police responded to a reported disturbance on Prospect Street.
2:07 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported in the vicinity of the welcome center on Hough Avenue.
1:44 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road resulted in a citation/warning.
Friday, April 15
11:23 p.m.: A police officer was flagged down by a pedestrian who reported her son had not been seen since 6 p.m. walking with a dog on Norseman Avenue. Police got a description of the individual, who was located a short time later.
9:33 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Main Street.
9:18 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported at the Blackburn Rotary on Route 128 north.
8:33 p.m. Peace was restored after a disturbance on Chestnut and Prospect streets.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue at 6:23 p.m. and on Prospect Street at 8:20 p.m.:.
7:22 p.m.: A crash at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street is under investigation. Police used video footage to observe an Audi, while backing up, strike a parked, unoccupied Hyundai. The report said the collision moved Hyundai “significantly” and the Audi drove out of the lot without leaving any information. A valet notified hotel security about the collision. A security employee attempted to stop the Audi’s driver, but she drove past him without stopping. The security employee provided a description of the driver which matched the owner. About 45 minutes later, after the driver returned home, she reported she was unaware of the collision and received a call from a friend telling her about it.
6:41 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Castle View Drive where a caller reported a fire behind 17 Sea Fox Lane. The fire was extinguished a short time later.
1:39 p.m.: Community policing conducted on Stacy Boulevard, Western and Centennial avenues. Police assisted the public with traffic around the Walk for Peace in Ukraine.
11:37 a.m.: Police took a report of threats between two individuals at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
11:22 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on East Main Street.
10:46 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on the A. Piatt Andrew bridge on Route 128 south.
8:41 a.m.: As a result of a juvenile matter on Blynman Avenue, a patient was transported to the hospital.
8:29 a.m.: A reported assault at the 7-Eleven Maplewood Avenue resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint with a charge of assault in court against a 64-year-old Gloucester man. The clerk told police that a customer came into the store about 7:30 a.m. to cash some lottery tickets and when he accidentally returned the wrong amount, the winner yelled at him. According to the police report, the man called him some names, and the clerk told the customer his statements were offensive and “ignorant.” The customer then reportedly pushed the Plexiglas divider with his finger, made a threat, briefly moved toward the clerk’s area, then violently punched the divider with both hands before leaving. The clerk said he was anxious about continuing to work, and waited to call police because he knew he would need the manager to access footage from inside the store, which police watched. The officer called the man who told police he had been involved in an altercation at the 7-Eleven and did not deny striking the Plexiglas divider. Police told the man he would no longer be welcome in the store and that he would be considered trespassing if he returned.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, April 17
1:57 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was tagged.
Saturday, April 16
Building and area checks made throughout the day.
Friday, April 15
8:57 p.m.: Lift assist on Parker Street.
12:56 p.m.: Animal Control assisted with getting a dog unstuck from a staircase on King Street. No injuries were reported.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. One refused ambulance services. Another received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, April 17
10:16 p.m.: Report of house flooding on Bridge Street. The homeowner was able to resolve the issue before firefighters arrived.
Saturday, April 16
10:55 p.m.: A car spun off the road on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed.
4:05 p.m.: Report of a minor fender-bender in a parking lot on Beach Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
11:30 a.m.: Report of a tree damaged at Masconomo Point. The matter is under investigation as possible property damage.
Friday, April 15
2:43 p.m.: Report filed regarding harassment on School Street.