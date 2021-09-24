In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Sept.23
6:26 p.m.: A caller reported that a school bus was parked on from Souther Road which the caller found suspicious. Police searched but found no bus in the area.
2:11 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported at O'Maley Innovation Middle School at 32 Cherry St. No details were placed in this report.
1:02 p.m.: A neighbor on Haskell Street reported that people were entering a vacant home. Police confirmed that that they were contractors who were getting the house ready for auction.
8:57 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Lanesville Package Store, 1080 Washington St., to investigate an apparent larceny. Dispatch reported that someone had taken cases of returnable bottles from the sidewalk in front of the store. While officers were en route, dispatch reported that the suspects were now at the Liquor Locker on Main Street attempting to redeem the bottles. An officer arriving in Lanesville spoke to the business owner who stated that he was notified by an employee that two females in a black SUV had pulled up in front of the store and loaded multiple cases of returnable bottles into their vehicle. The returnable bottles were contained in 12-pack cartons and placed on the sidewalk outside of the store next to two trash receptacles. The owner said that he has never had a problem with this in the past. Police were able to make contact with the two females, who said that they were driving around collecting cans as it is trash day in the neighborhood. When they came across the cases of empty bottles placed next to the trash, they thought that the store had put them out as recycling. The women returned the bottles and the store owner did not press charges.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 23
3:55 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Norwood Court. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
11:08 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Curtis Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 23
6:58 p.m.: Officers assisted a School Street resident who was locked out of his or her home.
3:30 p.m.: Report of a car parked in the Town Hall lot with a broken back window.
3:05 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a snake from a Pine Street home.
2:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Friday, Sept. 24
2:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Spring Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:26 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
12:37 a.m.: Report of a motorcyclist falling off the bike on Western Avenue. The driver refused ambulance services. The bike was parked at the driver's friend's home on Western Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 23
8:04 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.