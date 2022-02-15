News taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Sunday, Feb. 13
11:23 p.m.: A crash with property damage only at Grant Circle on Route 128 north.
10:17 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint on a charge of vandalism against a 42-year-old Gloucester woman and a 28-year-old Salem man at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
9:57 p.m.: Earl L. Hupper, 78, of 25 Muriel Road, Chelmsford, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner after a report of a disturbance on Herd’s Hill Road.
8:49 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Essex Avenue.
8:39 a.m.: Two planters, worth roughly $125 a piece, were reported stolen from a residence/business on Main Street.
Saturday, Feb. 12
3:51 p.m.: A driver was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital with injuries after his or her car veered to the right on Washington Street, struck and went over the curb, onto the sidewalk and struck a utility pole and a stone wall, causing minor damage to the wall and pole, according to the crash report.
11:22 a.m.: A crash with property damageon Grant Circle.
Friday, Feb. 11
7:23 p.m.: A past assault was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road. Parties left prior to police arriving.
5:27 p.m.: A past break-in was reported on Plum Court, but police later learned from both parties that this was an ongoing issue that would be solved via the Probate Court system.
2:54 p.m.: Unemployment fraud reported at the station.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital over the weekend. Three refused ambulance services. One received medical services on site.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Friday, Feb. 11
8:30 p.m.: A car went off the road on Main Street. No injuries were reported and the car received no damage. Tally’s Towing towed the car back onto the road.
Saturday, Feb. 12
9:12 p.m.: Report filed regarding a cat custody dispute on Sandy Bay Terrace.
4:57 p.m.: Report filed regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute on Sandy Bay Terrace.
Sunday, Feb. 13
9:01 p.m.: Susan Lovasco, 67, of Rockport, was arrested on Broadway on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. She was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. One refused ambulance services. One received a lift assist.
Sunday, Feb. 13
10:51 p.m.: A vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Route 128 southbound. One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
9:18 p.m.: Officers gave a possible intoxicated person on Union Street a ride home.
Saturday, Feb. 12
12:21 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog attacking another dog on Central Street.
Friday, Feb. 11
3:16 p.m.: Minor two-car accident on Beach Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
9:45 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a citation for speeding and a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend.
Traffic stops over the weekend: One driver received a citation for violating traffic laws. Four received verbal warnings.
Sunday, Feb. 13
1:11 a.m.: A car parked on Essex Park Road was ticketed for violating the town’s winter street parking ban.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Building and area checks made throughout the day.
Friday, Feb. 11
7:40 p.m.: Suspicious activity on County Road checked out.
7:25 p.m.: Driver given verbal warning after a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
7:14 p.m.: Utility requested on John Wise Avenue. Notification made.
11:54 a.m.: Person with abdominal pain taken by ambulance from Main Street to a hospital.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Traffic stops: A driver received a citation for violating a traffic law. Another received a verbal warning.
1:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.