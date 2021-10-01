In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Oct. 1
1:13 a.m.: A caller from Lee's Restaurant at 2 E. Main St. reported that there was a man yelling and trying to fight people in the park. Police confirmed that it was just a man talking loudly on his cellphone.
Thursday, Sept. 30
9:16 p.m.: Officers dispatched to Hartz Street spoke with man who said he came home from work in his car earlier in the day and the right of way leading to his home at the rear of the street was blocked by another car. He parked in front of it to go into his home for a few minutes and shortly afterward heard a person yelling outside. He went outside and an argument started. At some point, the yelling man told him he was going to kill him.
2:45 p.m.: Police took a phone call over the administrative line about vandalism at The Open Door on Emerson Avenue. The nonprofit's director of operations said there had been two separate incidents of vandalism: someone damaged property inside the bathroom; and someone deliberately turned off the power at the switch to one of the buildings. There were no suspects at the time of the call but police believe that due to the type of damage and the proximity to Gloucester High School, the vandalism may be related to the "devious licks" TikTok challenge.
9:30 a.m.: Police took a report in the lobby of threats by a family member through text message. There has been an ongoing issue between two family members that has caused them not to speak to one another for four years. One randomly texted trying to resolve things and then got hostile. Police notified the other family member of his or her right to get a restraining order.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 30
Medical emergencies at Millbrook Park at 9:29 a.m. and on Spring Lane at 10:51 p.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:44 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:20 p.m.: The Harbormaster notified police that he will be looking into solutions to remove potentially dangerous algae growing on the boat launch on Wharf Road.
7:23 a.m.: Officers spoke with a group of fisherman fishing on private property on Penzance Road.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 30
9:17 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
5:54 p.m.: Firefighters assisted in getting a child out of a locked car on Pleasant Street.
2:41 and 2:14 p.m.: Two drivers on Brice Lane and Pine Street received warnings — one written and one verbal — for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 30
9:55 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:22 p.m.: Lift assist on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:23 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
5:12 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for not having an inspection sticker and front license plate.