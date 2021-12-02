In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 30
10:49 a.m.: Debris in the roadway on Granite Street.
8:34 a.m.: Follow-up investigation at Ocean Highlands.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only on Warner Street at 2:25 a.m. and at Tony’s Variety Store on Washington Street at 8:34 a.m.
8 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Prospect Street and disposed of safely.
7:41 a.m.: Citation issued to the driver of a car parked on Commercial Street after a complaint was lodged.
Medical emergency calls from Millett Street at 5:22 a.m., East Main Street at 7:17 a.m. when a vehicle was also towed, and Eastern Point Road at 7:35 a.m. Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital.
5:24 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with injuries on Concord Street.
2:23 a.m.: Motor vehicle repossessed on LePage Lane.
12:30 a.m.: Property check on Kondelin Road.
12:15 a.m.: Hold-up alarm activation at Cometeer on Great Republic Drive. Building checked and secured.
Monday, Nov. 29
11:46 p.m.: Disturbance on Flume Road. Area search found nothing.
Medical emergency calls from Elm Street at 10:18 a.m., YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street at 4:18 p.m., Essex Avenue at 5:47 p.m., Jacques Lane at 7:31 p.m., and Dolliver Neck Drive at 11:37 p.m., referred to another agency.
11:04 p.m.: 911 call, an open line with static, made from Mt. Locust Place referred to another agency.
11:03 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Perkins Street.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only at Grant Circle at 1:26 p.m., Cape Ann Veterinary on Essex Avenue at 2:12 p.m., and a past hit-and-run on Washington Street at 9:10 p.m.
Citizens assisted on Magnolia Avenue at 1:09 p.m. and Grapevine Road at 8:12 p.m.
7 p.m.: A 34-year-old Field Road woman will be summonsed to court on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Witnesses told police the woman backed her car into a car parked on Flume Road, damaging it, then left.
Larcenies reported at Lincoln Park at 7:26 p.m. and the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Burglar alarm activations on Hawthorne Lane at 11:28 a.m. and Building C2 on Gloucester Crossing Road at 7:59 p.m. Buildings checked.
Suspicious activity reported on Main Street near Domino’s Pizza at 12:13 p.m., when a man reportedly lifting up sewer covers could not be located, and on Wingaersheek Beach at 2:17 p.m.
1:38 p.m.: Vehicle disabled at the lights on Eastern Avenue towed.
11:07 a.m.: Trash dumped illegally on Eastern Avenue.
10:55 a.m.: Attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Elwell Street unsuccessful.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Dec. 2
3 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Traffic stops: Two drivers on Granite Street received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
10:25 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a High Street resident complaining about a tree company working near their home.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 1
2:08 p.m.: Officers removed a bike from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.