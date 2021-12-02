In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Tuesday, Nov. 30

10:49 a.m.: Debris in the roadway on Granite Street.

8:34 a.m.: Follow-up investigation at Ocean Highlands.

Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only on Warner Street at 2:25 a.m. and at Tony’s Variety Store on Washington Street at 8:34 a.m.

8 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Prospect Street and disposed of safely.

7:41 a.m.: Citation issued to the driver of a car parked on Commercial Street after a complaint was lodged.

Medical emergency calls from Millett Street at 5:22 a.m., East Main Street at 7:17 a.m. when a vehicle was also towed, and Eastern Point Road at 7:35 a.m. Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital.

5:24 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with injuries on Concord Street.

2:23 a.m.: Motor vehicle repossessed on LePage Lane.

12:30 a.m.: Property check on Kondelin Road.

12:15 a.m.: Hold-up alarm activation at Cometeer on Great Republic Drive. Building checked and secured.

Monday, Nov. 29

11:46 p.m.: Disturbance on Flume Road. Area search found nothing.

Medical emergency calls from Elm Street at 10:18 a.m., YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street at 4:18 p.m., Essex Avenue at 5:47 p.m., Jacques Lane at 7:31 p.m., and Dolliver Neck Drive at 11:37 p.m., referred to another agency.

11:04 p.m.: 911 call, an open line with static, made from Mt. Locust Place referred to another agency.

11:03 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Perkins Street.

Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only at Grant Circle at 1:26 p.m., Cape Ann Veterinary on Essex Avenue at 2:12 p.m., and a past hit-and-run on Washington Street at 9:10 p.m.

Citizens assisted on Magnolia Avenue at 1:09 p.m. and Grapevine Road at 8:12 p.m.

7 p.m.: A 34-year-old Field Road woman will be summonsed to court on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Witnesses told police the woman backed her car into a car parked on Flume Road, damaging it, then left.

Larcenies reported at Lincoln Park at 7:26 p.m. and the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.

Burglar alarm activations on Hawthorne Lane at 11:28 a.m. and Building C2 on Gloucester Crossing Road at 7:59 p.m. Buildings checked.

Suspicious activity reported on Main Street near Domino’s Pizza at 12:13 p.m., when a man reportedly lifting up sewer covers could not be located, and on Wingaersheek Beach at 2:17 p.m.

1:38 p.m.: Vehicle disabled at the lights on Eastern Avenue towed.

11:07 a.m.: Trash dumped illegally on Eastern Avenue.

10:55 a.m.: Attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Elwell Street unsuccessful.

ROCKPORT

Thursday, Dec. 2

3 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Traffic stops: Two drivers on Granite Street received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.

10:25 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a High Street resident complaining about a tree company working near their home.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, Dec. 1

2:08 p.m.: Officers removed a bike from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.

