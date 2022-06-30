In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 29
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Two refused ambulance services and two received lift assists.
11:12 p.m.: A shed on Main Street caught fire after being struck by lightning. No injuries were reported. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared by 12:15 a.m. Essex Police assisted with traffic.
2:18 p.m.: Public Works assisted with getting a raccoon out from a storm drain on Railroad Avenue.
11:03 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog biting a person on Gaffield Avenue. Minor injuries were reported.
9:18 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person on Wharf Road about throwing away household trash in a town-owned receptacle.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 29
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Five drivers received warnings — two written and three verbal — for traffic violations.
1:43 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was ticketed.
6:31 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Route 128 southbound. Both drivers had left the scene before officers arrived.
1:22 a.m.: Joshua Leary, 29, of 40 Pleasant St., Apt. 1, in Beverly, was arrested on Route 128 northbound on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and with a revoked registration. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Thursday morning and released on his own recognizance. Leary’s pretrial date is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 30
4:41 a.m.: Lift assist on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, June 29
10:28 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
5:24 p.m.: A person on Centennial Grove Road received a citation for having an open container of marijuana in their car.