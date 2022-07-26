In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 25
6:14 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Western Avenue. A caller reported a small fire in the area of 283 Western Ave. The caller reported he dumped water on the fire but the ground was still smoldering.
7:04 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was reportedly found on Main Street.
Sunday, July 24
Disturbances on Washington Street at 5:43 p.m., on Patriots Circle at 10:07 p.m. and on Shore Road at 11:24 p.m.
9:40 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Maplewood Avenue. Multiple hit-and-run incidents were reported.
6:47 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
6:29 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at the Shaw’s supermarket on Railroad Avenue.
3:57 p.m.: As a result of parking enforcement, a vehicle was towed from Farrington and Stewart avenues.
2:24 p.m.: Police responded to a report of loitering at Shaw’s on Railroad Avenue. A person was transported to the hospital.
12:42 p.m.: An officer in police cruiser waiting in traffic on Centennial Avenue while the Blynman Bridge reported seeing a black BMW drive into the opposite lane, against traffic, traveling toward Western Avenue. The vehicle passed about five or six cars that were in front of it and nearly hit a vehicle head-on that was turning onto Centennial Avenue, police said. Police located and stopped the BMW on Western Avenue and spoke with driver, requesting his license and registration. The man provided a registration but admitted to police he did not have a driver’s license, the report said. Police told the driver to contact a licensed driver to take possession of the car. The officer told the driver he would be cited for driving without a license. The driver was also issued a verbal warning for the marked lanes violation.
10:11 a.m.: No action was required for a report of a larceny at Lincoln Park.
7 a.m.: Police took a report of suspicious activity and a group was dispersed at Burnham’s Field basketball courts on Burnham Street.
2:29 a.m.: A Leonard Street resident called to report the smoke alarm was going off in the house with no smoke or fire showing. Caller was advised to exit the building until the Fire Department arrived.
2:24 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Magnolia Avenue and Carrie Lane.
Saturday, July 23
10:17 p.m.: An officer was dispatched for a fireworks complaint on Haskell Court and peace was restored.
9:14 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at a gas station on Main Street.
8:50 p.m.: A possible assault on Sleepy Hollow Road was reported. Police spoke with a female and a male who both said they were friends and denied any sort of physical altercation had occurred that evening.
7:42 p.m.: Daniel V. Favaloro, 38, of 1 Larose Ave., Gloucester, was arrested on charges of driving drunk, second offense, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. A 2020 Chevrolet truck hit the rear bumper of 2020 Subaru on Western Avenue while the Blynman Bridge was open to allow boat traffic through, according to police, and the the Chevrolet’s driver of fled the scene of the fender-bender on foot. Three people in the front vehicle were able to describe the driver to police, who were able to locate him on Western Avenue just prior to the Blynman Bridge about 200 yards from the crash. Police walked him back to the accident scene. After asking him to submit to a series of field sobriety tests, the drive began to walk away from police, the report said, at which point he was arrested. Both vehicles suffered minor cosmetic damage. The driver later consented to a breath test at the station, which showed his blood alcohol content more than twice the state’s legal limit of .08%., the report stated. The driver was advised his license was being suspended for 30 days.
5:51 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
5:09 p.m.: Police took a report of an unwelcome guest at the Action Inc. shelter on Main Street.
4:28 p.m.: An incapacitated person was reported lying on the ground on Railroad Avenue. The person was later said to be in a cab leaving the area.
3:19 p.m.: Joseph F. Enos, 27, of 1023 Washington St., Apt. 2, Weymouth, was arrested on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after a report of an unwelcome guest on Washington Street.
12:41 p.m.: Customers irate cover parking spots were reported at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
12:09 p.m.: After a report of loitering at the Shaw’s on Railroad Avenue, a person was taken to the hospital.
11:45 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Railroad Avenue.
9:37 a.m.: Police took a report of an alleged city ordinance violation on Bass Avenue when a caller reported that an address appeared to be selling parking in its lot. There was a permit for walking tours.
7:19 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Riggs Street. A caller reported that at least two cars in the area had flat tires. The patrol officer reported there were two flats, but the tires did not seem to be slashed.
1:38 a.m.: Police responded to a burglar alarm at Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Road. Police planned to charge two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old with trespassing. The teens were taken to a family member or guardian.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 25
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital and one refunded ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for speeding.
1:25 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a seagull with a broken wing on Ocean Street.
ESSEX
Monday, July 25
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: One citation and three warnings — two written and one verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
7 p.m.: A person came to the police station to report a possible blackmail attempt. The matter is under investigation.
4:20 p.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run incident on Martin Street.
2:55 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person regarding a past incident on Main Street. No further information is available at this time.
10:57 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a bag of trash from the roadway on Eastern Avenue.