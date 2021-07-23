In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 23
1:43 a.m.: Police responded to 93 Prospect St., Unit 4, on a noise complaint and instructed the noisemakers to quiet down. Peace restored.
Thursday, July 22
3:11 p.m.: Matthew J. Morrissey, 32, of 12 Story Road, Apt. A, in Rockport, was arrested on two active warrants out of Salem District Court following a two-vehicle crash on Washington Street near Plum Cove Beach. Morrissey was the operator of one of the vehicles in the crash, which police said did not involve injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
2:10 p.m.: Police responded to Wingaersheek Beach on report of a hypodermic needle found on the beach. An officer recovered and safely disposed of the needle.
11:39 a.m.: Jason Nicholas Moody, 32, of 2 Sadler St. in Gloucester, was arrested at Gloucester District Court on two active arrest warrants. Police said they also had sought Moody to serve him with a restraining order.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 22
9:12 p.m.: National Grid was notified to repair two broken street lights on Granite Street.
4:48 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a group of contractors allegedly harassing a person on Popplestone Lane.
1:47 p.m.: Officers dismissed three people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
11:22 p.m.: Officers assisted a Wallace Road resident who reported receiving scam emails.
10:34 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove broken bottles found on Pebble Beach.
7:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 22
11:17 p.m.: A driver on Morse Court received a written warning for speeding.
1:09 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on School Street. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
12:40 p.m.: Report of an accident involving a car and motorcycle on School Street. No injuries were reported and neither vehicle received a tow.
12:28 p.m.: Report of a boat stolen off Tuck's Point Road. Officers found that the boat was not stolen; it had been towed by the harbormaster for not being in compliance. The owner was notified.
7:26 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
7:15 a.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 22
4:46 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a goose with a broken wing on Wood Drive.
3:50 p.m.: A Hobbs Court resident filed a report regarding possible identity theft.
2:26 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a raccoon from a Centennial Grove Road backyard.