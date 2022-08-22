In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Woodland Acres: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire on Friday at 7:06 a.m., Saturday at 6:49 a.m. and 4:34 p.m., and Sunday at 7 and 9:42 a.m.
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and another refused ambulance services.
Home lockouts: Between Friday and Sunday, officers assisted three people who were locked out of their homes.
Swimmers at Carlson’s Quarry: Between Friday and Sunday, officers dismissed three groups of people from swimming in the quarry.
Sunday, Aug. 21
7:49 p.m.: Officers left a courtesy tag on a vehicle that was parked on Rowe Avenue for over 72 hours. Tally’s Towing was also notified about the car.
5:44 p.m.: Officers warned a person about throwing away household trash in a town-owned barrel on Beach Street.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received written and verbal warnings, respectively, for traffic violations.
Saturday, Aug. 20
3:57 a.m.: National Grid was notified of broken street lights on Penzance Road.
Friday, Aug. 19
4:50 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Beach Street.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Sunday, three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and two refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Sunday, four criminal applications and four verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking enforcement: On Friday and Saturday, three illegally parked cars were ticketed.
Sunday, Aug. 21
4:30 p.m.: Public Works Was notified of a water service leak on School Street.
1:35 a.m.: Officers assisted Essex Police with a traffic stop in their town.
Saturday, Aug. 20
8:45 a.m.: Three calls were made to Manchester Police regarding a smell of smoke outside. The smell was reportedly coming from the brush fire at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.
Friday, Aug. 19
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Sunday, one criminal application, four citations and six written warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking enforcement: Between Friday and Sunday, six illegally parked cars were ticketed and one was towed.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, Aug. 20
1:25 p.m.: Officer assisted with a reported disturbance on the Hamilton section of Chebacco Lake. No further information is available at this time.
Friday, Aug. 19
1:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.