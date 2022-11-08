In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Nov. 6
11:55 a.m.: Police took a report of an assault. Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 15-year-old juvenile with a charge of assault and battery.
9:24 a.m.: On Main Street at the Speedway gas station, Police arrested a 30-year-old Gloucester resident whose address was listed as homeless on a straight arrest warrant.
Saturday, Nov. 5
11:07 p.m.: An abandoned motor-vehicle was reported on Kondelin Road.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Prospect Street at 3:48 p.m. and Pond Road at 4:59 p.m.
1:24 p.m.: A vehicle collided with the receiving latch of the parking lot gate in the parking lot of Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue, according to a police crash report. The vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front right side and the receiving latch also sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was disabled and had to be towed away.
12:12 p.m.: Threats were reported on Willowood Road.
12:09 p.m.: Harassment was reported to the Police Department/Court House in Main Street.
1:42 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Elwell Street.
Friday, Nov. 4
Crashes with property damage only at 5:25 a.m. on Blackburn Circle, at 6:43 a.m. on Bass Avenue and at 4:15 p.m. on Great Republic Drive.
2:14 p.m.: A disturbance on Gloucester Avenue resulted in a person being transported to the hospital.
12:10 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop in the vicinity of a Main Street gas station, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court charging a 22-year-old Gloucester man with possessing an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way. The ride-share driver reportedly told police he was working to get a new insurance company, the report stated. Police had the vehicle towed.
11:20 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Spring Street.
Thursday, Nov. 3
7:26 p.m.: Rockport police called about a missing juvenile. Police could not locate the individual.
2:49 p.m.: Report of threats taken at the Main Street police station.
1 p.m.: Police took a report of the larceny of a large gray bag taken from an unlocked vehicle on Western and Centennial avenues while the owner was out for a walk.
12:40 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Blackburn Circle.
11:30 a.m.: Police responded to 211 East Main St. to take a report of a past breaking and entering into a vehicle. Police spoke with a person performing work on the building for the past couple of weeks. The person told police that on Nov. 1, he and his son came to work around 7 a.m. when it was still relatively dark outside and as they sat in the work truck they saw a middle-aged man with balding, short grey hair walk by them and immediately open the side door of the other vehicle and sit in it. The reporting party said the man was not in the vehicle for more than five seconds when the man was confronted. The individual played it off as though he accidentally got in to the wrong vehicle. He then walked toward Pirates Lane and got into a parked, dark black or blue SUV or van and drove off. The reporting party did not think of reporting the incident until he spoke with someone else and became aware of a recent vehicle theft from the same spot.
MANCHESTER
Saturday, Nov. 5
7:47 p.m.: A bicycle wheel/equipment was reported stolen from a Powder House Lane building.
2:56 p.m.: Police took a report from Beach Street of a loud explosion and smoke on the water out in the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard was notified. Police received numerous 911 calls. The Harbormaster and the Fire Department were alerted and the U.S. Coast Guard responded with a boat and a plane to the area. The explosion was due to signal cannons from Marblehead for a sailboat race, Manchester police said.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 8
5:25 a.m.: Caller on Munroe Drive spoken to about an E911 hangup.
3:50 a.m.: Medical emergency services provided at The Heights of Cape Ann in Gloucester.
2:26 a.m.: Person spoken to on Gaffield Avenue after a wellbeing check was requested.
Monday, Nov. 7
Reports received from Atlantic Avenue at 12:03 p.m. and Mary Helen Way, when individuals were spoken to; and Applecart Road at 1:54 p.m., when no action was needed.
Wellbeing checks: Calls made to residents around town at 9:57 a.m., and person spoken to on Gaffield Avenue at 5:22 p.m.
1:20 p.m.: Long Beach checked after a E911 call.
10:57 a.m.: Lost or found property reported on Bearksin Neck.
10:37 a.m.: An individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital from Spring Street after activating an alarm.
9:50 a.m.: Citizen assisted at Millbrook Meadow.
Mini beats conducted on South Street at 3:28 a.m. and Main Street at 4:10 a.m., Millbrook Meadow at 6:31 a.m., and Jerden’s Lane at 7:18 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
6:27 p.m.: Two people reported being lost in the woods off Thatcher Road. The Fire Department was dispatched and found them, and they were given a courtesy ride home.
5:57 p.m.: Property found on Bearskin Neck stored by police.
Reports received from Broadway at 9:34 a.m., when a search was unsuccessful, and Wharf Road at 4:56 p.m., when an officer spoken to an individual.
4:23 p.m.: Alarm reported sounding on Eden Road. The building was checked.
1:24 p.m.: Driver given a written warning during a traffic stop on Broadway.
12:36 p.m.: Public Works to be notified about a vehicle illegal parked on Old Penzance Road.
11:30 a.m.: Individual on South Street spoken to about an animal call.
10:58 a.m.: Caller spoken to on Long Beach about an E911 hangup.
10 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
9:25 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Squam Hill Road for smoke in the area. Firefighters found a campfire contained in a fire pit.
8:59 a.m.: A driver locked out of his or her car was helped gaining entry.
8:56 a.m.: Motor vehicle illegally parked on Country Club Road ticketed.
7:28 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Mt. Pleasant Street.
5:20 a.m.: Caller reported a fire alarm activation on Atlantic Avenue. Fire Department, ambulance and police dispatched. No fire or smoke was found.
Saturday, Nov. 5
11:16 p.m.: A person transported from Millbrook Park to a hospital by ambulance.
Traffic stops made on Thatcher Road at 11:18 a.m. and 5:34 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Street at 8:35 p.m., and Thatcher Road and Briny Way at 10:13 p.m. All drivers received verbal warnings.
Reports received from Main Street at 12:17 a.m., when an individual was spoken to, from Granite Street at 1:35 p.m., resulting in a car being ticketed, and Gaffield Avenue at 6:27 p.m., when a report when a report was taken.
5:40 p.m.: Mini beat conducted on Long Beach.
1:15 p.m.: A motorist called to report being struck by another driver who left the scene. While on the phone, the caller said the other driver had circled back. One car needed to be towed and neither driver reported injuries.
11:24 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Granite Street.
11:16 a.m.: An E911 hangup call from Blue Gate Lane required no action.
Police wellness checks made to residents around town at 10 a.m., and a responding Prospect Street resident was spoken to at 10:12 a.m.
9:59 a.m.: Public Works notified to remove a dead coyote on Squam Road.
1:53 a.m.: Lift assistance given on Curtis Street.
Friday, Nov. 4
Mini beats conducted Jerden’s Lane at 7:08 a.m. and 7:47 p.m., Beach Street at 9:30 a.m., Haven Avenue at 9:54 a.m., Broadway at 10:09 a.m.,
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 2 and 9:28 p.m.
Reports of issues on Sandy Bay Terrace at 11:56 a.m. and Summit Avenue at 5:48 p.m., when an officer took a report; Curtis Street at 12:14 p.m., when property was returned; and at Millbrook Meadow when a person was spoken with at 8:23 p.m.
6:26 p.m.: A search for an animal on Main Street was unsuccessful.
4:48 p.m.: A caller reported hitting a parked car in a Curtis Street lot.
2:23 p.m.: An individual was spoken to about suspicious activity on Granite Street.
2:14 p.m.: Public Works notified of road conditions on Main Street at Sandy Bay Terrace.
9:38 a.m.: Residents all over town spoken to as police wellness calls made.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 8
5:40 a.m.: An Island Road checked after suspicious activity reported.
Monday, Nov. 7
11:23 p.m.: A John Wise Avenue property was checked and secured following an alarm activation.
Traffic stops made on Main Street at 6:47 p.m., Southern Avenue at 8:48 p.m. and Main Street at 10:30 p.m. Officers issued two verbal warnings and a verbal citation.
Citizens assisted on Hardy Lane at 9:44 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 8:57 p.m.
8:45 p.m.: Police assisted another agency on Southern Avenue.
4:54 p.m.: A Choate Street property was checked after suspicious activity reported.
2:43 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched for hazardous materials on Main Street.
1:51 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on John Wise Avenue.
12:15 p.m.: At least one person will be summonsed to court after police were dispatched for a disturbance on Southern Avenue.
4:45 a.m.: Caller on Sumac Drive spoken to about about an E911 hangup.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Traffic stops conducted on Eastern Avenue at 10:27 a.m. and 5:23 p.m.; Martin Street at 5:54 p.m.; Western Avenue at 6 p.m.; Main Street at 9:50 a.m. and 6:11 p.m.; Southern Avenue at 5:30 and 6:26 p.m.; Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 6:39 p.m.; Southern Avenue at Laurel Lane at 5:13 and 7:04 p.m.; John Wise Avenue at 11:59 a.m. and 1:59, 6:35, 6:47, 7:08 and 11:22 p.m.; Officers issued nine citation, three written warnings, and five verbal warnings.
7:19 p.m.: The Fire Department rescue squad responded to a call for person having difficulty breathing on Southern Avenue. The person refuses ambulance service.
2:19 p.m.: Utility requested on Western Avenue and notification made.
1:53 p.m.: Harbormaster notified that a boater was leaving his vessel stuck on sand bar until the tide started coming in and it could be floated off.
1:26 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished embers from a fire held during a private event held at the Grove on Centennial Grove Road the day before.
11:02 a.m.: E911 hangup from Eastern Avenue confirmed an accidental call.
10:11 a.m.: Lost or found property reported on Southern Avenue.
9:10 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Conomo Point Road.