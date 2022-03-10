In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 10
1:29 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Prospect Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 39-year-old Gloucester man on charges of having an uninsured motor vehicle, a missing registration sticker and an unregistered motor vehicle.
12:32 a.m.: Public Works was called out to Washington and Prospect streets.
12:07 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Western Avenue resulted in a citation/warning being issued.
Wednesday, March 9
2:10 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 52-year-old Rockport man for driving with a suspended license after a crash with property damage on Washington Street.
Motor vehicle stops with citations/warnings issued at 2:36 p.m. at Riverside Avenue and Washington Street; at 2:15 p.m. at Washington Street and Riverside Avenue; at 1:47 p.m. on School House Road; at 1:03 p.m. and 12:53 p.m. on Rogers Street; at 12:17 p.m. at Webster Street and Eastern Avenue; at 9:14 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. on Washington Street; and at 9 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. on Rogers Street.
12:43 p.m.: After a vehicle was stopped at Elizabeth Road and Eastern Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 62-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of driving without a license and a miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violation.
11:55 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
11:17 a.m.: Police responded to a crash which resulted in property damage on Washington Street.
10:53 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue and Route 128 extension, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 61-year-old Gloucester man on charges of driving with a suspended license.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 10
4:31 a.m.: Officers removed a fallen tree from the roadway on Thatcher Road.
3:25 a.m.: Jillian Gill, 30, of Gloucester, was arrested on South Street on a warrant. As of Thursday afternoon, she had not been arraigned at Gloucester District Court.
Wednesday, March 9
Medical emergencies: One individual was transported by an ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Another received medical services on site.
3:44 p.m.: Report of a moving van stuck off the road on Beach Street. Officers directed traffic while the truck got back on the road.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 9
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — two written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
9:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 10
4:43 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, March 9
5:23 p.m.: Report of a car side-swiping another car on Pond Street. No injuries were reported. Both cars were driven away.
4:54 p.m.: Report of a single-car accident on Apple Street. No injuries were reported. The car was towed.
4:39 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose dog on Western Avenue.