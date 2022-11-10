In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 9
10:48 p.m.: After a report of someone breaking into a black Honda Pilot on Dale Avenue, police arrested an 18-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of breaking into a vehicle to commit a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and possessing liquor under the age of 21. A resident told police she heard some commotion from her apartment and looked outside to see the individual entering her unlocked vehicle from the driver’s side door, then called police. Police arrived to find a man wearing a gray jacket slumped inside the driver’s seat. Police knocked on the window and the man attempted to hide his face with his hood. Police found the SUV’s door was locked, and the man refused to open it, but the caller who was in an upstairs window was able to unlock the Honda’s door with the remote. Police got the man out of the vehicle and handcuffed him for safety. The man began swearing and yelling at police and calling them the N-word repeatedly, the report states. Police said the man appeared highly intoxicated and unable to stand without assistance. The man refused to tell officers his name. Police said the man continued to be disorderly and refused to cooperate before he was arrested. Police also found two nip bottles of Smirnoff Berry Lemon on him, leading to the charge of being a minor in possession of liquor.
5:39 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Railroad Avenue.
5:23 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disturbance at Burnham Field.
4:23 p.m.: Police took a report of a larceny on Harrison Avenue.
2:56 p.m.: After a 911 call from Magnolia Avenue, police planned to file criminal complaints in court against a 58-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire, resident and a 63-year-old Gloucester resident, charging both with assault and battery.
1:13 p.m.: Police had a vehicle towed from Russell Avenue and Poplar Street and planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 34-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of possessing an unregistered, uninsured motor vehicle on a public way. The tow took place after a resident flagged down police to report a gray BMW had been parked outside of her house for about a week, the report stated. The resident believed the vehicle to be abandoned as there were no plates on the vehicle.
11:36 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Cole Avenue. Someone broke a window in a camper.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
11:39 p.m.: Police took a report of an assault in a wooded area on Cole Avenue.
5:24 p.m.: A larceny was reported at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue.
5:15 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disturbance at Burnham Field.
Crashes with property damage only was reported at Washington and Wheeler streets at 7:13 a.m., on Grant Circle at 11:14 a.m., Leonard Street at 11:27 a.m., and on Gloucester Crossing Road at 1:01 p.m..
12:50 p.m.: Harassment was reported to police at the Police Department on Main Street.
11:01 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report of burnt food on a stove Ocean Terrace Apartments on Ocean Avenue.
1:19 a.m.: A suspicious motor-vehicle was reported on Kondelin Road.
ROCKPORT
Thursday. Nov. 10
Building and area checks conducted throughout town throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Nov.9
Reports received from Blue Gate Lane, when an officer spoke to an individual, and Broadway at 6:26 p.m., when no action was needed.
Mini beats conducted at Summer and Prospect streets at 6:54 a.m., Jerden's Lane at 8:40 a.m., and Main Street and Railroad Avenue at 6:17 p.m.
2:52 p.m.: An individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital from McKays Drive.
Motorists assisted regarding vehicles disabled on Main Street at 11:08 a.m., and at the intersection of Story and Granite streets at 11:33 a.m.
11:19 a.m.: Animal control notified of animal problem at Beach and Granite streets.
10:01 a.m.: Residents around town spoken to as part of the police wellness program.
Building and area checks conducted throughout town throughout the day.