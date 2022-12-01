In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 28
Disturbances: At 10:32 p.m. on Maplewood Avenue; at 9:39 p.m. on Willow Street; at 9:37 p.m. on Pearl Street; and at 7:44 p.m. on Maplewood Avenue.
8:35 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Ashland Place resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against a 55-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and failing to stop or yield.
8:21 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Railroad and Maplewood avenues, police arrested a 45-year-old Gloucester resident and charged him with driving with a suspended license and a miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violation.
Crashes with property damage only: At 4:30 p.m. on Essex and Cole avenues; at 4:25 p.m. on Grant Circle; at 3:43 p.m. on Blackburn Circle; and at 6:34 a.m. on Route 128 south.
3:23 p.m.: Fraud, identity theft was reported to police at the station. A resident told police she has been a victim of someone hacking into her Comcast account assuming her identification, according to a report.
1:57 p.m.: Harassment was reported at Heights at Cape Ann.
1:20 p.m.: The Fire Department reported to police a smell of gas in the Gloucester Public Schools administration and preschool building on Blackburn Drive and that the building was being evacuated. The Fire Department cleared the scene at 1:45 p.m.
9:29 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was removed from Pleasant Street.
8:54 a.m.: A resident called to report she had three iPhone 14 cell phones taken from her house. According to the UPS tracking number, they had been delivered at 11:49 a.m. on Nov. 22. A Ring camera did not show the package being delivered. Thirty minutes later, the woman called back to report that her neighbor had signed for the package containing her cell phones and brought them over to her house.
Sunday, Nov. 27
6 p.m.: A caller from Maplewood Avenue resident reported receiving harassing texts.
5:18 p.m.: The Fire Department reported a secondary power line down on Eastern Point Road then called back reporting civilians arguing with friefighters about driving over power lines, the report states. A National Grid truck was on the scene at 5:55 p.m.
2:39 a.m.: An employee at the 7-Eleven at 40 Washington St. reported a man was passing counterfeit money and handed an officer a $100 bill “that was clearly fake,” according to the police report. The employee said the man entered the store and pulled the bill from his wallet to buy two packs of cigarettes. The man stated he never looked at the bill except to pull it out of an envelope to hand it to the employee. Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 48-year-old Gloucester resident one a charge of uttering a counterfeit note.
1:50 a.m.: A 28-year-old Gloucester woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, unlicensed operation and a marked lanes violation after police were called to a crash on Perkins Street. Officers report finding the driver outside of the vehicle crying, showing signs of intoxication and that she told them she did not have a license. The driver told police she was reversing to park and noticed it was hard to turn the wheel, then when she got out of the vehicle she noticed the vehicle was damaged. She said was unsure of what she hit. An officer later found a damaged telephone pole with what appeared to be a piece of her car next to it. After submitting to voluntary field sobriety tests, and based on signs of intoxication, police arrested her. At the station, she agreed to take an alcohol breath test, which the police report said a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Building and area checks throughout the morning throughout town.
Monday, Nov. 28
Reports received from Country Club Road at 4:23 p.m., when no action was required; Beach Street at 7:04 p.m., when an officer spoke to an individual; and Granite Street at 9:54 p.m., when services were provided.
7:38 p.m.: Power outage on Pigeon Hill Street. National Grid notified.
5:57 p.m.: Person on Granite Street spoken to about a E911 hangup.
4:47 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Drumlin Road.
11:48 a.m.: Driver spoken to about illegally parking on Sandy Bay Terrace.
10 a.m.: Calls made to residents all over town as part of police wellness program.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane and Summer Street at 6:53 a.m. and Jerden’s Lane at 8:58 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
11:04 p.m.: Complaint about barking dog on Gap Head Road. The dog’s babysitter had left the pet outside, and the homeowner was contacted to bring the pooch inside.
10:45 a.m.: Motor vehicle disabled at intersection of Breakwater Avenue and Granite Street. No police action required.
3:29 p.m.: Property found on Penzance Road stored at Main Street police station.
Reports received from Dogtown in Gloucester at 8:54 a.m. and Stockholm Avenue at 2:09 p.m. No action was required in either instance.
1:56 p.m.: Alarm activation on Main Street. Building checked and secured.
1:06 p.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched after call from Squam Road about Pigeon Hill brush fire.
Police wellness checks: Calls made to residents all over town at 10:03 a.m., and a search for individual on High Street Court at 10:07 a.m. was unsuccessful.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Traffic stops made on Broadway at 12:30 and 1:07 p.m., Gaffield Avenue at 4:38 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant Street at 3:11 and 3:29 p.m.; and Main Street at 2:22, 2:29, 2:51 and 10:34 p.m. Police issued 8 verbal warnings, 1 written warning.
7:57 p.m.: Animal control requested and notified of call from Main Street.
5:57 p.m.: A caller at Old Garden Avenue and Sandaba Avenue reported seeing a boat flare on the water. The harbormaster was dispatched but could not find everything.
12:56 p.m.: Report taken from Station Square regarding a larceny by fraud or forgery.
Wellness checks made on Main Street at 8:08 a.m.,Broadway Avenue at 10:09 a.m., when an officer spoke to the person, and on Granite Street at 10:10 a.m.
9:59 a.m.: Trespasser reported on private property on Beach Street. The person could not be found when an officer arrived.
8:59 a.m.: Report received from Pigeon Hill Street that a brush fire had reignited. Fire Department dispatched.
E911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Thatcher Road at 5:42 a.m. and Farm Lane at 7:37 a.m.
Other agencies assisted on Bearskin Neck at 3:03 a.m., and call redirected to Gloucester Police from Atlantic Road in their town at 5:32 a.m.