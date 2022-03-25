In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, March 25
8:56 a.m.: A motor-vehicle crash with property damage only was reported on Marchant and Prospect streets.
8:09 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with traffic on Bass Avenue. A patient was transported to the hospital.
Thursday, March 24
11:38 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Rocky Neck Avenue.
8:12 p.m.: A crash was reported on Commonwealth and Centennial avenues. One driver was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The driver of the second car signed a waiver refusing treatment. Both told police they did not have apparent injuries, according to the police report.
5:36 p.m.: No action was required for a report of a missing person from Salem.
2:17 p.m.: An outboard engine valued at $1,500 was reported stolen from an inflatable boat stored at the Cape Ann Marina and Motel on Essex Avenue. The outboard was described as a black 2014-2016 Tohatsu 9.8HP engine, according to a police report. The theft was reported to the Cape Ann Marina staff. The marina stated they did not record the theft on their security cameras and told police from their drone footage the engine went missing the week of March 10.
12:52 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Millett Street with a report of smoke on the stove.
12:27 p.m.: A report of threats on Veterans Way is under investigation.
12:03 p.m.: Stolen property was reported to police after a resident reported her father may have purchased a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and it was possibly stolen. The vehicle was purchased from someone known only as “Mike” on Craig’s List, according to the police report. The discrepancy came to light when the vehicle was taken for repairs and there were issues while ordering parts. Police contacted police in the city where the person listed on the title lives, but this department did not have any information on the suspected seller or person listed on the title.
11:36 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Lepage Lane.
10:41 a.m.: A missing person was reported to police. Family members told police that a relative has not been seen in more than three weeks and was attending a school in Boston. Boston Police and local hospitals were contacted, but no one had contact with him. While police were processing the missing person report, a doctor from an area medical center said it was believed the missing person had been admitted to a Lynn hospital, which police confirmed. Police contacted the family with the patient phone numbers provided by hospital admission.
8:54 a.m.: Credit card fraud was reported by a Wheeler Street resident. The resident did not realize until February or early March someone was taking out lines of credit in their name, according to the police report. The resident reported receiving paperwork from three credit card companies using her maiden name to open accounts. The resident contacted the three credit card companies and all the accounts were canceled. The resident contacted the three credit bureaus and had a seven-year extended fraud alert placed on her credit report. The fraud departments were unable to identify a suspect. Police advised the resident to continue to monitor her credit report.
8:44 a.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported on Church Street.
ROCKPORT
Friday, March 25
5:41 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
Thursday, March 24
3:29 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported a potential scam attempt. No further information is available at this time.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 24
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Four people received warnings -- one written and three verbal -- for violating traffic laws.
1:04 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a School Street resident who was locked out of his or her home.
10:57 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a gas line strike on Proctor Street.
ESSEX
Friday, March 25
2:11 a.m.: Report of downed electrical wires on John Wise Avenue causing a power outage in the area. Police were called to stand by while a National Grid crew fixed the wire. Power was restored around 7:30 a.m.
Thursday, March 24
10:41 a.m.: Report of a past minor two-car accident on Main Street. The two drivers exchanged information.