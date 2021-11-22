In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 22
2:09 a.m.: Another agency assisted at the police station/courthouse on Main Street.
Medical emergencies on Liberty Street at 2:21 a..m. and Bray Street at 3:15 a.m. Both individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Nov. 21
10:29 p.m.: Burglar alarm activation at Poseidon’s on Western Avenue. Building checked and secured.
7:43 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Madison Court.
Medical emergency calls from Summer Street at 7:59 a.m., LePage Lane at 9:24 a.m. and O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 11:17 a.m., service made; YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street at 7:32 a.m., Central Grammar Apartments at 10:47 a.m. and Allen Street at 1:32 p.m., no action required; and on Parker Street at 6:11 p.m., taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Suspicious persons reported in a car on Granite Street at 2:34 a.m., and on Poplar Street at 2:05 p.m., when no action was needed.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only reported on Route 128 south, referred to another agency; and Washington Street at Sebastian’s Pizza at 1:27 p.m., no action needed.
12:31 p.m.: Property check on Mystic Avenue, when peace was restored.
Complaints about parking at All Seacoast Dental on Commercial Street at 2:45 a.m., service made; on Commercial Street at 5:48 a.m. and Perkins Street at 5:50 a.m., citations issued; Roger Street at 9:20 a.m., vehicle not found; and Summit Street at 12:09 p.m., when peace was restored.
10:24 a.m.: Well-being check of person at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
8:35 a.m.: Drug activity reported on Blackburn Drive.
1:35 a.m.: Marcos Jose Huacon, 25, of 5 Oxford Road in Gloucester was arrested after police were dispatched to Thatcher Road at Barn Lane for a car crash. Arriving officers found a Volkswagen with heavy front-end damage that had hit a fire hydrant, a fence and a shed. Police say Huacon told them he was on his way home and took the turn “too wide.” He refused medical attention at the scene and the car was towed. Police say he failed some field sobriety tests and had a 0.15% blood alcohol concentration — the legal limit is 0.08% — after being tested at the station. He faces charges of driving while drunk and a marked lanes violation.
Saturday, Nov. 20
10:24 p.m.: Larceny reported on Eastern Avenue.
Property checks at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 6:05 and 8:26 p.m.
7:08 p.m.: 911 call from Hesperus Avenue referred to another agency.
7:04 p.m.: Burglary and past break and entry reported on Washington Street.
Medical emergencies on Prospect Street at 2:15 p.m. and Harold Avenue at 5:21 p.m., both referred to another agency.
Well-being checks on Route 128 Extension south at 8:26 p.m., Burnham Field off Burnham Street at 11:48 a.m. and on Millett Street at 4:35 p.m.
Parking complaints and enforcement on Kondelin Road at 2:05 a.m., Amero Court at 8:18 a.m., Kennedy Road at 11:26 a.m., and Summit Avenue at 4:27 p.m.
1:53 p.m.: A 33-year-old Rockport man will be summonsed to court on charges of driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle after a traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue. The vehicle was towed.
11:50 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage only on Eastern Avenue at Meineke Auto Service.
9:03 a.m.: Drug activity reported on Washington Street.
8:15 a.m.: Debris in roadway on Route 128 north.
7:41 a.m.: Public Works crews dispatched to Ocean Avenue and Englewood Road.
2:45 a.m.: Noise complaint on Cedar Street.
Friday, Nov. 19
Other agencies assisted at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 5:41 p.m., and on Washington Street at 9:36 p.m., when the call was canceled before patrolman arrived.
8:48 p.m.: Complaint about noise at Prospect and Chestnut streets.
911 calls from Cherry Hill Road at 6:04 p.m., open line; and Wheeler Street at 7:50 p.m. with line open and giggling heard.
Motor vehicle stops on Essex and Lyndale avenues at 10:43 a.m.; Magnolia Avenue at 11:10 a.m.; Bass Avenue at 6:44 p.m., when the 53-year-old driver will be summonsed to court on charges of driving on a suspended license and a lights violation; and on Washington Street at Addison Gilbert Hospital at 7:22 p.m.
5:56 p.m.: Disturbance at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
Complaints about parking on the Blackburn Rotary, Route 128 south, at 9:48 a.m., and Amero Court at 5:17 p.m.
5:02 p.m.: Assistance given to citizen unnerved by the bell at the Blynman Bridge at the corner of Western and Centennial avenues.
Medical emergencies on East Main Street at 12:44 p.m., service rendered; and Elm Street at 4:24 p.m., referred to another agency.
Wellbeing checks on Oak Street at 9:06 a.m.; Heights at Cape Ann of Essex Avenue at 11:37 a.m., which was unfounded, and at 3:16 p.m.; and Rose Baker Senior Center on Manual F. Lewis Street at 3:09 p.m.
3:10 p.m.: Threats on Essex Avenue under investigation.
Fraud reported on Southberry Road at 2:28 p.m., and Old Nugent Farm Road at 2:49 p.m.
12:31 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage only at Aspen Dental on Gloucester Crossing Road.
12:11 p.m.: Trespassing in parking lot on Main Street.
11:11 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation on Jebeka Lane.
9:31 a.m.: Assistance given to driver of a vehicle disabled at the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street.
8:56 a.m.: Property check on Fenley Road.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Nov. 21
6:41 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a Caleb’s Lane resident with a smoking dryer unit.
Saturday, Nov. 20
3:47 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a fallen tree on Quarry Road.
12:29 p.m.: Officers picked up brush that fell off a landscaping truck on Main Street.
10:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, Nov. 19
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Medical calls: Two emergencies were reported over the weekend. Both refused ambulance services.
Sunday, Nov. 21
8:59 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a court summons for operating with a suspended license. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Nov. 19
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
ESSEXMedical calls: One lift assist and two medical emergencies were reported over the weekend. One was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Nov. 20
7:35 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:24 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Eastern Avenue.