In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 5
7:23 p.m.: After a crash, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 63-year-old resident of Manchester-by-the-Sea charging him with leaving the scene of property damage. The charge comes after the driver of a 2012 Subaru Forester told police he was attempting to merge from Grant Circle onto Washington Street when his car was struck in the right front bumper by a 2003 gray Toyota Camry that left the scene, according to the crash report. The driver of the Subaru was able to get a photo of the other car traveling on Washington Street. The Toyota fled, despite the driver of the Subaru beeping at him and trying to signal him to pull over, the report states. The Subaru had visible damage to the right front side. Information was gathered and police later spoke with the driver of the Camry at the police station. The Toyota had damage consistent with what had been reported. The Toyota driver denied being involved in any car crash and told police the damage was old. Based on the circumstances, police cited this driver for leaving the scene of property damage.
6:54 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
6:46 p.m.: Police took a report of larceny of money via a card from Maplewood Avenue. The property was recovered from the ATM machine.
4:36 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered from Pavilion Beach.
3:01 p.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Route 128 northbound and Eastern Avenue. Police searched but could not locate the crash.
2:53 p.m.: An assault was reported on Essex Avenue.
2:47 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Pirmi Lane.
2:26 p.m.: The Fire Department responded to a call on East Main Street. No action was required of police.
1:16 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from Bass Avenue.
11:53 a.m.: A chain-reaction crash with injuries was reported at Foster’s Grill Store at 107 Eastern Ave. Several people were taken to the hospital. According to the crash report, the driver of a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup suffered a medical emergency causing it to strike the rear of a 1986 Chevrolet before crashing into a storage unit, causing major damage. Police arriving on scene saw a gathering around a man on the ground, who was then treated by police and then Gloucester Fire EMS personnel. During the crash, police said, after the Chevrolet was struck, it hit the rear of a third vehicle, a 2018 Subaru, then continued on hitting a parked 2022 BMW in the rear. After the third vehicle, the Subaru, was struck in the rear by the second car, it hit a 2021 BMW in the rear. The driver of this vehicle, which had minor damage to the rear, refused medical treatment. The first car suffered major damage and had to be towed by Tally’s, and the driver was taken to Beverly Hospital. The second car had major damage and was also towed, and the driver was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital. A passenger in this car was also taken to the hospital. The third vehicle, the Subaru, had major damage to the rear and minor damage to the front, and also had to be towed, and the driver was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital by Gloucester Fire EMS. The fourth car had minor damage and was able to drive away. The parked car had major damage and remained on private property. The owner of the storage unit, was notified along with the person renting it. The building inspector also arrived to check out the damage to the building.
11:12 a.m.: A larceny was reported at Nelson’s on Main Street. A clerk showed police a video of a man opening a box and taking a pair of boots out of the box and placing them in his red backpack, according to a police report. The man then left the store heading in an unknown direction. The boots were worth $150.
8:43 a.m.: Police arrested a 51-year-old Gloucester resident and charged them with assault and battery and assault and battery on a person at least 60 years old or disabled.
1:21 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on School Street resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint in court against an 18-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire resident charging him with driving without a license, having an unregistered vehicle on a public way and improper operation of a motor vehicle. Police saw a red 2015 Jeep Cherokee turn the wrong way down School Street, past a “Do Not Enter” sign which resulted in the Jeep facing head on with the police cruiser, according to a report. After the stop, the officer saw the vehicle’s registration was a temporary New Hampshire paper plate that appeared worn and had an expiration date of Feb. 24, 2023, the report states. The driver was only able to produce a New Hampshire identification card and admitted that he did have a driver’s license.
Tuesday, July 4
10:48 p.m.: Fireworks on Salt Island Road were reported.
10:44 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Warner Street. After an area search, police could not locate the crash scene.
10:03 p.m.: After a report of a crash with property damage only on Magnolia Avenue, police arrested a 74-year-old Gloucester resident and charged him with driving under the influence of liquor and a marked lanes violation.
10:01 p.m.: Police conducted a well-being check at the State Fish Pier on Parker Street.
8:02 p.m.: Police took a report of fireworks on Macomber Road.
4:37 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Beach Court.
ESSEX
Sunday, July 9
10:04 p.m.: After a vehicle stop on Southern Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
9:50 p.m.: After a vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, a citation was issued.
9:31 p.m.: After a vehicle stop on Lufkin Street, a verbal warning was issued.
3:03 p.m.: An animal complaint was made at a Lakeview Road address.
10:06 a.m.: After a report of a fall, firefighters responded to a Riverview Hill address. Medical service was reportedly refused.
8:07 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Conomo Point Road address.
Saturday, July 8
11:26 p.m.: After a medical problem was reported, firefighters were dispatched to a County Road address.
6:59 p.m.: After a parking complaint at a Conomo Point Road address, a citation was issued.
6:02 p.m.: After a report of a lockout, firefighters were dispatched to a Haskell Court address.
5:40 p.m.: After a parking complaint on Shepard Memorial Drive, a citation was issued.
1:37 p.m.: After a report a person was suffering chest pain, firefighters were dispatched to a Story Street address. Medical service was reportedly refused.
10:36 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Main Street address.