In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 5
4:24 p.m.: A Gloucester man struck on foot and injured by a 2016 Hyundai turning left onto Prospect Street from Washington Street. The accident report states the driver told police she failed to see the pedestrian walking in a crosswalk “due to the A pillar post on the driver’s side of her (vehicle) was obstructing her view.” The pedestrian was taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment.
Sunday, Jan. 1
7:19 p.m.: A past attempted break-in to a shed was reported on Beach Court.
5:01 p.m.: A 39-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on Beacon Street on a straight arrest warrant.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Washington Street at 9:33 a.m. and Western and Essex avenues at 3:20 p.m.
12:43 p.m.: A past break-in was reported on Warner Street.
12:32 p.m.: After a report of an assault at a rooming house on Middle Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 26-year-old Gloucester man charging him with assault and battery.
10:20 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Prospect Street and disposed of safely.
10:13 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Prospect Street.
Saturday, Dec. 31
5:12 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of 64 Main St.
3:21 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a stove fire on Allen Street.
1:44 p.m.: A hypodermic needle on Rogers Street in the driveway to the I-4, C-2 lot was retrieved and disposed of safely..
10:20 a.m.: Drug activity was reported on Cedar Street.
8:24 a.m.: As a result of a report of an assault inside the 7-Eleven convenience store on Maplewood Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 61-year-old resident charging him with assault and battery.
Friday, Dec. 30
10:22 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Bass Avenue and Sayward streets, police arrested a 34-year-old Somerville man on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B drug, driving without a license and a marked lanes violation.
Crashes with property damage only were reported in the vicinity of 287 Main St. at 11:06 a.m. and on Grant Circle at 2:01 p.m.
9:07 a.m.: Police arrested a 45-year-old Gloucester man on Gould Court and charged him with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Thursday, Dec. 29
8:35 p.m.: Following a crash with property damage only in the vicinity of 49 Washington St., police arrested a 69-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of drunken driving and a marked lanes violation. Police arrived to find the vehicle pulled to the side of the road at an angle with damage to the passenger side and the driver outside of the car leaning against a stone wall. A nearby parked car had sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side and had to be towed away. The driver told police she was not hurt. According to the police report, the officer noticed the driver’s eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy; she appeared unsteady and was incoherent to questions asked repeatedly of her. After administering field sobriety tests, and based on their observations, police arrested the driver.
5 p.m.: Following a two-car crash with vehicles heavily damaged, airbags deployed and injuries on Eastern Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 37-year-old Rockport resident charging her with operating under the influence of liquor, second offense, being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
According to the report, an officer arrived on scene and an off-duty officer informed him that both drivers sustained injuries but were conscious and alert. The off-duty officer was asked to assist with traffic until other officers arrived. A driver of a Chevrolet Impala told police she was in shock but did not think she had serious injuries. The other vehicle was off the road on the sidewalk facing east.
The responding officer was met by the off-duty Manchester-by-the-Sea fire chief who heard the crash, from his residence and went to assist and told the officer the black Lincoln MKX was occupied by a single driver who was conscious, alert, but in shock. She also appeared to have an injury due to the appearance of bruising, the report stated. Police assisted the driver out of the passenger side door because the driver’s side door was caved in. As police opened the door, they noticed multiple empty vodka nip bottles scattered around the vehicle. The officer asked the woman not to move as they waited for paramedics. The report states the officer noticed signs of intoxication with the driver.
A witness who was driving behind the Impala told police he saw the Lincoln cross the solid yellow line and collide with the Impala. It then continued in the opposite travel lane, veered off the road over a high curb and onto the sidewalk where it came to a stop, the witness told police. Both drivers were taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for possible injuries. Police recovered five full nips of Smirnoff vodka and nine empty nips of vodka and an empty bottle of Budweiser from the Lincoln. The driver refused to speak with an officer at the hospital. The officer filed an immediate threat with the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., at 10:38 p.m., and at 57 Cherry St. when vehicle was towed.
Monday, Dec. 26
8:56 p.m.: After a crash with property damage only at the Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue, police arrested a 61-year-old Gloucester man on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and driving a motor vehicle in possession of an open container of alcohol.
8:12 p.m.: As a result of a report of shoplifting on Washington Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old charging the juveniles with shoplifting by concealing merchandise and conspiracy.
6:40 p.m.: As a result of a three-car accident on Essex Avenue with property damage only, a vehicle was towed from the scene.
1:30 p.m.: Auto theft was reported at Heights at Cape Ann.
DPW callouts: at 8:43 a.m. on Witham Street and at 9:31 a.m. on Harriet Road.
ROCKPORT
Friday Jan. 6
12:04 p.m.: Police responded to a Chipman Road address in Beverly to assist authorities on scene.
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported to a hospital individuals from a Broadway address at 4:42 a.m. and a Jerden's Lane address at 11:18 a.m..
Thursday Jan. 5
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported to a hospital individuals from Broadway at 9:13 a.m., Jerden's Lane at 5:57 p.m., Railroad Avenue at 10:48 p.m. and Castle Lane at 11:39 p.m.
1:15 a.m.: Police received a report of annoying phone calls received at a Main Street address.
ESSEX
Thursday Jan. 5
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported to a hospital individuals from Chebacco Terrace at 7:30 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 2:13 p.m.
8:10 a.m.: Police received a report of a fraud or scam from a Lufkin Street address.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 5
Medical emergencies: An individual who requested a lift assist was transported to a hospital by ambulance from the Plains at 6:26 p.m., and individual with low oxygen levels on Summer Street refused ambulance services at 6:44 p.m.
Animal control: Public Works called to pick up a dead turkey on Beach Street at 10:09 a.m., and animal control officer notified at 1:13 p.m. of complaint about a dog attack at Beach Street.