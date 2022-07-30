In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 28
8:30 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Grant Circle, Washington and Poplar streets.
6:39 a.m.: A report of a disturbance on Shore Road led police to file a criminal complaint with a charge of trespassing against a 35-year-old Gloucester resident.
1:44 a.m.: Police filed a criminal complaint with a charge of violating an abuse prevention order against a 47-year-old Gloucester resident.
12:50 a.m.: A group was dispersed at a hotel on Atlantic Road after a report of a disturbance.
12:13 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 15-year-old juvenile on a charge of assault on ambulance personnel at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
Wednesday, July 27
11:39 p.m.: No action was required for a report of a disturbance on Main Street.
11:02 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of stalking on Lexington Avenue.
10:47 p.m.: A small group of “kids yelling and screaming” was dispersed after a report of a disturbance on Commercial Street and Fort Square.
8:43 p.m.: Police received a report from Riverview Road of a report of a burning smell in the home. The call was transferred to the Gloucester Fire Department.
6:13 p.m.: Police took a report from manager who said one of her employees saw a person urinating in the area of Pond Road and Eastern Avenue around 3 p.m. The person left the area in a blue sedan.
5:31 p.m.: Threats were reported on Chestnut Street. The log refers to possible charges being filed but no further information was available as the report had yet to be completed.
5:07 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Route 128 Extension.
4 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Washington Street. Multiple calls were received for a large amount of smoke in the area north of Lanesville. The smoke came from a brush fire that had rekindled in Rockport.
2:24 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Gloucester Marine Railways Corp. on Rocky Neck Avenue. A vehicle backed into another and “took off,” according to the crash report. An unknown person gave the owner of the vehicle that was struck a plate number and vehicle description.
2:07 p.m.: As a result of a well-being check in the vicinity of the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 north, a 55-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on two outstanding straight arrest warrants out of Boston and Cambridge district courts, according to a report. When police arrived, they found the man sitting on the guardrail. He told police he was walking to work downtown.
1:48 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Washington Street.
12:21 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
11:55 a.m.: Police responded to a noise complaint on Flume Road.
10:44 a.m.: Fraud was reported when a resident reported someone had stolen his identify and was using his name and information to set up an account with National Grid Electric in New York. The resident was advised to contact the police department in New York where the address was given to locate a possible suspect.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 28
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:51 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to the brush fire scene off Woodland Road to tend to hot spots in the area.
4:29 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported and no cars were towed. An accident report was filed.
10:45 a.m.: A Front Beach lifeguard reported a swimmer was potentially stung by a jellyfish. The swimmer refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 28
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another refused ambulance services.
3:11 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull on Raymond Street.
12:09 p.m.: Report filed regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute at The Plains.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Wednesday and Thursday, one citation and four verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Wednesday, July 27
11:01 p.m.: Officers assisted Manchester police with dispersing a large party in their town.
6:29 p.m.: No injuries were reported as a result of a two-car crash on Southern Avenue. Both cars were towed. One driver received a citation for failing to yield.