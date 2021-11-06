In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Nov. 4
7:51 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a citation for attaching the wrong license plates. The car was towed from the scene.
6:21 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation and having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration roadside before being dismissed by the officer.
5:39 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
2:58 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Hale Street.
1:37 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute over property lines on Hodgkins Road.
12:10 p.m.: A lost credit card found on Mt. Pleasant Street was turned into the police department.
11:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
11:23 a.m.: The DPW removed debris from the roadway on Main Street.
9:23 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person on High Street regarding a past traffic violation.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Nov. 4
7:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:22 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person refused ambulance services.
1:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millets Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:25 a.m.: Report of a construction accident on Lincoln Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. OSHA was notified of the incident.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 4
7:56 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a pipe leaking water on Forest Avenue.