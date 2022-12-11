In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Wednesday Dec. 7
7:35 p.m.: Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a Newport Park address.
2:57 p.m.: An ambulance was requested for a medical emergency on School Street.
8:27 a.m.: The Fire Department rescue squad responded to an address on The Plains Street for a person reporting arm and back pain. The person was taken by ambulance to a medical facility.
7:01 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a Brookwood Road address after a smoke alarm was reported. The smoke detector was determined to be faulty.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Dec. 9
3:43 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Smith Road.
Thursday, Dec. 8
10:50 p.m.: Report of annoying phone calls on Main Street investigated.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital from Millbrook Park at 3:31 p.m. and Castle Lane at 3:59 p.m. A person at Sandy Bay Terrace refused ambulance transport at 8:57 p.m.
5:48 p.m.: A person on Broadway spoken to regarding a noise complaint.
5:11 p.m.: Report taken on Main Street of larceny by forgery or fraud.
Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:35 and 9:02 a.m. and 1:58 p.m.
12:39 p.m.: Another police department was notified of a report received in Rockport.
10:02 a.m.: Calls made to residents around town as part of police wellness check program.
Other agencies assisted on Braodway at 7:43 and 8:46 a.m.
7:08 a.m.: Person spoken to regarding alarm sounding on Granite Street.
6:58 a.m.: Lift assistance given on Haddow Road.
1:13 a.m.: Door secured during check of Broadway building.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
9:39 p.m.: Person spoken with on Atlantic Avenue as well-being check was requested.
Lift assistance given to residents of Curtis Street at 12:01 p.m. and Gap Head Road at 7:12 p.m.
1:29 p.m.: Car reported to be illegally parked on Pier Avenue. The vehicle in question could not be found.
1:27 p.m.: An individual on Quarry Ridge Lane was spoken to concerning an issue.
E911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Parker Street at 11:14 a.m. and Broadway at 1:05 p.m.
12:46 p.m.: Gloucester police notified of call for aid on High Street in their city.
10:27 a.m.: A motorist on Bearskin Neck given a verbal warning about driving erratically.
Mini beat walks conducted on Beach Street at 1:36 a.m., Pleasant Street at 1:47 a.m., Main Street at 2:49 a.m., Jerden’s Lane at 7:06 a.m., and Granite Street at 8:51 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
11:24 p.m.: Person spoken to regarding suspicious activity on Phillips Avenue.
5:20 p.m.: Report received and Fire Department dispatched to Old Garden Road.
Citizens assisted on Gale Avenue at 2:19 p.m.
Illegally parked cars reported on Old Garden Road at 10:08 a.m. and Country Club Road at 1:21 p.m. No action required in either instance.
E911 hangups: Call from Leominster at 8:37 a.m. required no action; caller on T Wharf spoken to at 11:11 a.m.
11:07 a.m.: Person on Oak Circle spoken to regarding a noise complaint.
10:05 a.m.: Calls made to resident around town as part of police wellness check program.
8:57 a.m.: Gloucester police noticed of call from Butman Avenue in their city.
8:51 a.m.: Citizen assisted with ambulance transport from Millbrook Park.
8:46 a.m.: Lift assistance given to a Haddow Road resident.
8:42 a.m.: Lost and found property returned to a Quarry Road resident.
7:28 a.m.: Person spoken to about issue on Granite and King streets
Mini beats walked on Main Street at 5:40 a.m. and Jerden’s Lane at 7:14 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
2:55 p.m.: Report taken about a possible larceny by forgery or fraud on Granite Street.
10:31 a.m.: Lift assistance requested on Main Street. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
9:35 a.m.: Calls made to residents around town as part of police wellness check program.
Reports received about issues on Granite Street at 7:34 a.m. when an area search was negative and 9:10 a.m. when a report was taken.
9:09 a.m.: Utility notified of wires down on Mt. Pleasant Street.
9:08 a.m.: Violation of town by-law reported on Bearskin Neck. No action required.
Mini beat walks conducted on High and Parker streets at 7:20 a.m. and Jerden’s Lane at 7:22 a.m.
2:16 a.m.: Person spoken about an alarm sounding on Jewett Street.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Citizens assisted on Quarry Ridge Lane at 8:50 a.m., Rowe Point at 9:30 p.m., who was referred to another agency.
Medical emergencies: Persons taken to a hospital by ambulance from Forest Street at 1:02 a.m. and Main Street at 9:12 p.m.
E911 hangups: Persons spoken to on Granite Street at 10:38 a.m. and Seaview Street at 5:05 p.m.
Animal control notified of calls on Sandy Bay Terrace at 11:27 a.m., Penzance Road at 12:58 p.m., and Beach Street at 1:37 p.m.
1:10 p.m.: Issue reported on Jerden’s Lane. No action needed.
Wellness checks: Police made calls to and spoke residents around town at 10 a.m., and a Broadway Avenue resident returned a call at 10:04 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3Medical emergencies: Persons taken by ambulance to a hospital from Sandy Bay Terrace at 10:15 a.m., Agawam Lane at 7:14 p.m., and South Street at 11:08 p.m. Individuals refused ambulance service when the rescue squad was called to Woodbury Lane at 1:34 p.m. and Drumlin Road at 7:14 p.m.
10:23 p.m.: Mini beat conducted on Main Street.
7:56 p.m.: Person spoken to about issue on Beach Street.
7:42 p.m.: Victoria L. Flavin, 60, of Rockport was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and a marked lanes violation. The arrest came after a report of an erratic driver on Main Street.
7:34 p.m.: Caller on Granite Street spoken to about an E911 hangup.
Illegal parking: Persons spoken to about cars on Mt. Pleasant Street at Dock Square at noon and Main Street at 2:19 p.m. A report was taken about an illegally parked car on Norwood Avenue at 12:44 p.m.
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 9 a.m. and Broadway at 11:48 a.m.
10:37 a.m.: Gloucester police notified of call from Langsford Street in their town.
10:04 a.m.: Calls made to residents around town as part of police wellness check program.
Friday, Dec. 2
5:30 p.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Oakland Avenue.
4:04 p.m.: A person was taken by ambulance from Smith Street to a hospital.
3:28 p.m.: Lift assistance was requested on Beach Street but no action was required.
3:13 p.m.: A motorist whose car was disabled on Main Street was assisted.
2:37 p.m.: Assistance given to a person on Pleasant Street.
11:57 a.m.: Person on Main Street spoken to about an issue.
Mini beat walks conducted on High and Parker streets at 7:43 a.m., and Jerden’s Lane at 7:20 and 10:47 a.m.,
Public Works notified of issue on Blue Gate Lane at 10:02 a.m. and road conditions on Main Street at 10:26 a.m.
9:58 a.m.: Calls made to residents around town as part of police wellness check program.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Other agencies assisted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:09 a.m. and South Street at 2:01 p.m.:
12:16 p.m.: A School Street resident reported receiving annoying calls.
11:22 a.m.: No action required on a report from Stockholm Avenue.
10:18 a.m.: Report taken on motor vehicle hit-and-run crash on Broadway.
10:06 a.m.: Calls made to residents around town as part of police wellness check program.
8:38 a.m.: Person spoken to on Atlantic Avenue about town by-laws violations
8:10 a.m.: Assistance given to Millbrook Park resident requiring ambulance transport.
7:55 a.m. An individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital from Story Street.
ESSEX
Sunday, Nov. 274:45 p.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Choate Street.
2:07 p.m.: Utility requested, notification made.
Individuals assisted on John Wise Avenue at 10:35, 10:45, and 11:50 am.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Traffic stops conducted on Route 128 north at 1:03 a.m., when the driver was given a verbal warning, and on John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 2:16 a.m., when no action was taken; and on Grove Street at 8:50 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:02 a.m., Martin Street at 6:11 p.m. and John Wise Avenue at 9:31 p.m. Officers issued two citations and two written warnings.
Saturday, Nov. 26
3:24 a.m.: Another agency assisted on School Street.
Traffic stops
Friday, Nov. 25
5:30 p.m.: Auto crash on Eastern Avenue. No personal injuries reported.
3:53 p.m.: E911 hangup from Lufkin Street. No action taken.
12:08 p.m.: Complaint made about soliciting on Western Avenue. Solicitor notified of need to register at police station.
Individuals assisted at Southern and Eastern avenues at 9:47 a.m. and Belcher Street at 11:12 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
6:47 a.m.: A resident locked out of his or home was assisted by police in gaining entry on Chebacco Terrace.
1:22 a.m.: A John Wise Avenue property was checked after suspicious activity was reported.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street at 9:20 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 9:13 p.m.
Traffic stops made at Southern Avenue and Apple Street at 8:34 a.m.; Southern and Eastern avenues at 8:46 a.m., on Western Avenue at 9:42 a.m.; Martin Street at 2:28, 2:39, 2:57 and 3:10 p.m.; Eastern Avenue at 5:56 p.m.; and Southern Avenue at 8:44 and 9 a.m. and 8:54 p.m. Officers issued three citations, two written warnings, and six verbal warnings to drivers.
Individuals assisted on Main Street at 8:49 a.m., and John Wise Avenue at 9:47, 11:59, 12:54, 1:22, 2:36 and 3:12 p.m.
10:27 a.m.: Property found on Main Street.
10:11 a.m.: Complaint lodged about door-to-door soliciting on Grove and School streets. The salesperson was notified of the requirement to register with police.