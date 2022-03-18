In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, March 18
2 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop at Washington and Mansfield streets resulted in a citation/warning.
Thursday, March 17
8:31 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person from Overlook Avenue.
5:49 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle between the bridge and Grant Circle on Route 128 north.
5:38 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Route 128 north.
5:15 p.m.: A hypodermic needled was reported in the vicinity of 406 Washington St.
Police assisted the Fire Department at Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Road at 2:18 p.m., O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 2:39 p.m., at Washington and Poplar streets at 2:51 p.m., and on Warner Street at 3 p.m.
2:56 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Blackburn Circle and Dory Road.
School problems were reported at Veterans Memorial School at the former St. Ann School on Pleasant Street at 8:50 a.m., at Gloucester High at 10:05 a.m., and at O’Maley Innovation Middle School at 1:02 p.m., which is under investigation.
12:28 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
11:57 a.m.: A vehicle was towed from St. Peter’s Square parking lot and police planned to file a criminal complaint in court on charges of having an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle against a 20-year-old Gloucester man.
ROCKPORT
Friday, March 18
12:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person received medical services on site.
Thursday, March 17
8:33 p.m.: Officers assisted a Sheehan Terrace resident with getting a bat out of an air conditioner unit.
10:37 a.m.: A driver reported reportedly skimmed the Cape Ann Savings Bank building on Main Street. No injuries were reported.
8:45 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Poole's Terrace.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 17
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — two written and four verbal — for violating traffic laws.
11:38 p.m.: Marc Frangioso, 38, of 112 Pleasant St. in Manchester, was arrested on Pleasant Street on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor, his second offense, and a stop sign violation. He posted bail and was arraigned at Salem District Court on Friday morning. Frangioso's pre-trial is scheduled for Friday, April 22.
3:09 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to Essex Police as they searched for two hikers lost in the woods off School Street. Both hikers were found without any injuries.
ESSEX
Friday, March 18
6:48 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Thursday, March 17
Medical emergencies: One person refused ambulance services. Another received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Two others received verbal warnings.