In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 29
4:33 a.m.: After a report of an unknown medical problem, rescue officials were dispatched to a Main Street address. The patient refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
Tuesday, March 28
Traffic stops were made on Martin Street at 3:09 p.m., and on Main Street at 5:59 and 8:12 p.m. The first two drivers received verbal warnings while the last was issued a citation.
6:50 p.m.: A person who had suffered an extremity injury was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
5:42 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on John Wise Avenue.
8:44 a.m.: A report was made at a Story Street address about an alleged fraud/scam.
Monday, March 27
2:16 a.m.: After a report of a fall at a Western Avenue address, an ambulance was dispatched to the location.
Saturday, March 25
5:24 p.m.: Utility requested on Western Avenue. Notification made.
10:21 a.m.: A person on Arielle Lane spoken to regarding suspicious activity.
10:10 a.m.: A person spoken to on John Wise Avenue about door-to-door soliciting in town.
6:37 a.m.: A driver was issued a citation during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
911 hangup calls made from Eastern Avenue at 5:45 a.m. and Belcher Street at 8:16 a.m. confirmed made in error.
2:10 a.m.: Disturbance reported on John Wise Avenue.
Friday, March 24
Traffic stops were make on Southern Avenue at 1:13 p.m., at the intersection of Western Avenue and Centennial Grove Road at 9:32 p.m., and on John Wise Avenue at 9:47 and 10:15 p.m. Officers issued a citation to one driver and gave the others verbal warnings.
4:24 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Western Avenue.
10:08 a.m.: A report of a fraud/scam was made at a John Wise Avenue address.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 28
1:08 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a written warning was issued to the driver.
8:47 a.m.: A well-being check was conducted at a Jewett Street address.
Monday, March 27
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Sandy Bay Terrace address at 9:23 a.m. anda Smith Road address at 3:52 p.m.
Traffic stops were made on on Norwood Avenue at 1:12 p.m. and Thatcher Road at 1:30 p.m. Both drivers were issued written warnings.
Sunday, March 26
Traffic stops were made on Marmion Way at 5:40 p.m., Main Street at 7:38 p.m., and at the intersection of School Street and Broadway at 9:49 p.m.. All three drivers received verbal warnings.
Saturday, March 25
3:13 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
Friday, March 24
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Sandy Bay Terrace address at 12:37 p.m., and from a Curtis Street address at 1:22 p.m.
10:58 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Mt. Pleasant Street, a written warning was issued.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 28
10:06 p.m.: A report was made about a planned power outage on Powder House Lane.
4:19 p.m.: A motor vehicle rolled in the northbound lanes of Route 128. An emergency medical transport was conducted.
12:23 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the southbound lanes of Route 128, a verbal warning was issued for an alleged sticker violation.
10:44 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street, a verbal warning was issued for a hands-free violation.
8:31 a.m.: A dead seagull was reported in the northbound lanes of Route 128.
6:32 a.m.: A complaint was made about a dog loose on Summer Street. Authorities were unable to locate the dog.
Monday, March 27
9:07 p.m.: After a traffic stop on Lincoln Street, the driver was issued a written warning for a marked lanes and stop sign violations.
7:36 p.m.: After a complaint was made about a barking dog at a Newport Park address, the situation was reportedly resolved.
5:29 p.m.: A pedestrian was issued a written warning after committing a crosswalk violation on Summer Street.
5:03 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street, a written warning about speeding was issued to the driver.
11:15 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the southbound ramp to Route 128, a Gloucester man was arrested on charge of driving an unregistered vehicle.
7:41 a.m.: A minor motor vehicle accident off Beach Street was reported. The driver exchanged information.
6:17 a.m.: A cat was said to be stuck in a tree at an address on Highland Avenue. The animal control officer was notified.
1:41 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128 for an alleged speeding violation, a verbal warning was issued.
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, March 21
8:33 p.m.: Police planned to file a charge of driving without a license against a 62-year-old Gloucester resident after a traffic stop on Maplewood Avenue. The report states the driver has been living in Massachusetts for over three years without applying for a Massachusetts driver’s license, after the driver handed police a New Hampshire license. The driver reportedly walked away before the officer was able to issue her a citation.
6:55 p.m.: Two young people were said to playing with a lighter attempting ignite sticks on fire in a cooking pot on Willowood Road. The kids left before prior police arrived. Police plan to check the area more frequently as the weather gets warmer.
6:46 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Abandoned vehicles were reported on East Main Street at 11:45 a.m. and on Magnolia Avenue at Raymond Street 6:44 p.m.
6:06 p.m.: Police provided assistance with traffic as the Fire Department answered a call on Centennial Avenue.
4:32 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from a yard on Prospect Street and disposed of safely.
3:09 p.m.: Police took a report of obscene behavior on Rogers Street.
2:11 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Emily Lane with a medical call.
11:43 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Grant Circle.
8:59 a.m.: A report of an unwelcome guest at Cape Ann Motor Inn on Rockport Road led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Gloucester woman on a default warrant for failing to appear in court.
Monday, March 20
7:53 p.m.: A person was reported to Gloucester Police as missing from Candlewood Suites on Andover Street in Danvers since March 16. Police contacted Lahey Health and the Action Shelter to check on his whereabouts.
6:18 p.m.: Stolen property was reported at Cape Ann Motor Inn on Rockport Road.
5:47 p.m.: An assault was reported at Burnham’s Field at Sargent Street Extension.
4:58 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Prospect Street for a report of a possible structure fire. When police arrived, they saw a small piece of lattice work smoldering under the front porch. It appeared as if a bystander had tried to put it out. The Fire Department arrived and extinguished the small blaze with only minor damage to the porch. The fire inspector determined the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking material. Fire officials attempted to speak with a third-floor resident who might have been the one to discard the cigarette, however the report states he did not answer the door.
Crash with property damage only were reported on Lepage Lane at 10:07 a.m. and Western Avenue at 2:51 p.m.
2:03 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Whistlestop Way.
12:08 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported at the Surf Park Lot on Magnolia Avenue.
11:51 a.m.: Credit card fraud was reported at the 7-Eleven on Bass Avenue.
10:52 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Prospect Street.
7:19 a.m.: As a result of a traffic stop on Western and Essex Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 37-year-old Gloucester man charging him with negligent driving and with failing to stop or yield.
4:45 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department as a patient was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Heights at Cape Ann.
12:38 a.m.: Police arrested an 18-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of assault and battery, being a person under 21 in possession of liquor and disorderly conduct on Centennial Avenue.
Sunday, March 19
11:07 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Maplewood Avenue.
7:27 p.m.: A cell phone worth $300 was reported stolen from an apartment on Prospect Street.
1:33 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
1:26 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Hough Avenue. A city employee showed officers three broken windows at the rear of the Gloucester Alternative Program where a building. Two windows had screens with rock-shaped damage, and the rocks could be seen inside the building from the outside. The third window was broken, but did not have damage to the screen. Inside the building, police found broken glass and two rocks. The report states the city’s Central Station alarm service had not received an alert of motion in the building after Friday, March 17, when the building was last secured for the day. The windows were boarded up until a long-term fix could be arranged. The school resource officer was informed about what happened.
12:20 p.m.: A past burglary was reported on Curlew Court.
12:08 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of harassment on Mason Street.
5:27 a.m.: No action was required for threats reported on Mystic Avenue.