In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 20
6:37 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported between the rotaries on Route 128 south.
12:04 a.m.: Peace was restored after a person was reported acting suspiciously on Lexington Avenue.
Thursday, May 19
11:13 p.m.: A verbal warning was issued to a motorist who was stopped in front of the police station on 197 Main St. going the wrong way.
10:27 p.m.: Police took a report about a verbal argument between a couple on Gloucester Avenue and Rockland Street. No police services were needed.
4:31 p.m.: A single-car crash with injuries was reported on Thatcher Road. Police found a Subaru had struck a wooden fence and the car had significant damage and air bags deployed, the crash report stated. The driver reported no injures and refused treatment from Gloucester Fire Department paramedics responded. The driver told police he was heading to Rockport when he fell asleep due to fatigue from work and that this had never happened before. Police spoke with the homeowner about 15-feet of fencing was damaged.
3:33 p.m.: No action was required for a suspicious person on Lexington Avenue.
2:39 p.m.: Threats were reported on Flume Road.
2:39 p.m.: A missing person was reported in the vicinity of a homeless camp in the woods on Russell Avenue.
12:52 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
11:19 a.m.: Graffiti was reported to a building at 85 Main St. Police reported it does not appear to be new or related to other instances of graffiti in the city.
9:40 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Essex Avenue and Bond Street.
ROCKPORT
Friday, May 20
Building and area checks throughout day throughout town.
Thursday, May 19
11:53 p.m.: Caller on Phillips Avenue spoken to about E911 hangup.
Wellness checks made by phone to residents around town at 8:08 a.m., and on individuals on Broadway at 6:33 p.m. and Seaview Street at 10:39 p.m.
Medical emergencies on Long Beach at 5:51 a.m., when ambulance services were refused, and Main Street at 8:45 p.m. when a person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
5:40 p.m.: A violation was issued to a driver after a traffic stop on Main Street.
2 p.m.: A citizen was assisted on Main Street.
7:11 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Jerden's Lane.
2:45 a.m: Resident said he lost keys on Thatcher Road. None were turned in at the station.
2:14 a.m.: A vehicle illegally parked on Tuna Wharf was ticketed.
Wednesday, May 18
11:34 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Railroad Avenue.
Wellness checks made by phone to residents around town at 9:59 a.m., and at a Parker Street home at 10:04 a.m.
8:08 a.m.: Alarm activation reported on Breakwater Avenue. It was a false alarm.
7:12 a.m.: Driver given a verbal warning after a traffic stop on Jerden's Lane.
7:05 a.m.: Report taken on verbal dispute between Granite Street neighbors.
6:59 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Jerden's Lane.
Building and area checks throughout day throughout town.
Tuesday, May 17
8:40 p.m.: Public Works notified of road conditions on Haven Avenue.
Medical emergencies: Rescue squad responded to Kitefield Road at 6:54 a.m. when ambulance service was refused, and to Curtis Street at 8:58 a.m., Main Street at 6:37 p.m., and Pigeon Hill Street at 8:15 p.m. when individuals were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Citizens assisted on High Street at 7:37 a.m., Long Beach at 9:57 a.m. when a person was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and Curtis Street at 6:29 p.m.
4:06 p.m.: A person was spoken to regarding a possible larceny or fraud.
3:40 p.m.: Report taken from a Sandy Bay Terrace resident receiving annoying phone calls
Animal calls from Mt. Pleasant Street at 7:46 a.m., no action required; Concord Street at 1:59 p.m., animal control notified; and South Street at 2:12 p.m., when the animal could not be found.
10:57 a.m.: Lost property returned on Bearskin Neck.
9:50 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents throughout town.
9:09 a.m.: Officer spoke to caller of E-911 hangup from Granite Street.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden's Lane at 7:10 a.m., Broadway at 7:29 a.m., and Summer and Prospect streets at 7:30 a.m.
Building and area checks throughout day throughout town.