In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 31
5:46 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Marchant Street.
3:30 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Pond Road.
3:30 p.m.: A two-car crash was reported at Cruiseport Gloucester on Rowe Square.
3:02 p.m.: Police are investigating a report of fraud from Rocky Neck Avenue. A woman called police to report she had been scammed after responding to an ad for a room for rent on craigslist, according to a police report. The resident said she sent a $200 deposit and $80 application fee via Cash App from a credit union after a conversation with a man about a room for rent in Cambridge. She then received a call informing here that the rental ad is a scam.
11:56 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud, identity theft involving scammers pretending to be the IRS. A resident came to the station and provided police with a letter from the IRS stating she owes money from tax year 2020, according to a report. She then called what she thought was the IRS and was told the amount stems from income received from Square that was not reported to the IRS. She contacted Square but was unable to get any assistance other than they told her that her phone number is not associated with any account they have. Police gave the resident information on identity theft so she could obtain a credit report for her review. Later, police contacted the resident and told her the letter she received from the IRS is a scam letter. She had called the contact number on the letter and provided them with additional personal information they were asking for verification. Police explained to her the phone number listed on the letter is part of the scam, and answered by scammers pretending to be the IRS. Police advised the resident to not send them any money and not to have any more contact with them. Police also advised her to look up the actual IRS contact number from the Internet and file a report with them. Police also advised her to file an online identify fraud report with the Federal Trade Commission.
11:11 a.m.: Police responded to Stanwood Avenue for threats via texts. According to a report, a resident told police he recently broke up with someone and he was concerned about his property that he left at her place. Police told the man that if he cannot talk civilly with her about his items that he should petition the court. Police later called the woman and left a voicemail message about the concerns she not damage his property. Police also said the text messages from her were not threatening.
10:11 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Warren Street.
9:23 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud from a resident, who reported purchasing tickets to Sea World from someone she found through a group on Facebook. The resident told police she paid $200 through the Venmo app for the tickets, and the other person then sent her a GroupOn link for the tickets. However, when she clicked the link to open it, it did not work. The resident then contacted GroupOn who said the link she provided was invalid and there was nothing they could do about her money. The resident said she tried to contact the seller about getting a refund, but she has been unable to do so. The resident contacted Venmo about the situation. She provided police with the Venmo account and said she would continue and try and contact the seller for a refund. Police could not find information for the seller in the department's system and the resident said they had no other contact information.
Monday, Jan. 30
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Main Street at 10:28 a.m., the Blackburn Rotary on Route 128 north at 11:48 a.m., and Commonwealth Avenue at 9:47 p.m.
6:33 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with an outside alarm light activation on Essex Avenue. Firefightersfound there was an issue with an alarm and the building owner was aware of the problem.
8:01 a.m.: Police had a vehicle towed from Western Avenue.
Sunday, Jan. 29
12:43 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street.
11:19 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Pavilion Beach and discarded safely.
Saturday, Jan. 28
3:46 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
Friday, Jan. 27
10:08 p.m.: A report of an unwelcome guest causing a disturbance on Essex Avenue resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint against a 32-year-old Essex resident on a charge of malicious destruction of property under $1,200. A person who lives at the address explained a woman she has known for a few months came over unannounced and walked in without knocking, the police report states. The woman was outside in the driveway when police arrived along with several Essex officers who came to assist. The resident said it appeared the woman had been drinking and stayed for about an hour before she was asked to leave. The woman became upset, went outside, and allegedly picked up a gas can that was on the steps and reportedly dumped a small amount of gas onto a deck and sliding glass door, causing discoloration of the deck and the slider. The woman told police she tripped over the gas can, causing it to spill on the deck. Essex officers drove the woman home. She was advised to stay away from the resident.
8:41 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of an incapacitated person on Commonwealth Avenue at Lookout Street.
8:24 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Avenue.
5:34 p.m.: A caller reported smelling and seeing smoke coming onto the rotary. Police could not see anything from Route 128.
4:06 p.m.: A third party caller reported a mother went into Stop & Shop on Thatcher Road and left a baby with an acquaintance. The baby and the mother were reunited while officers were on the way. This was a result of a miscommunication between parties.
2:10 p.m.: Police responded to a two-car crash with property damage on Gloucester Crossing Road. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
11:40 a.m.: As a result of a report of an assault at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 15-year-old charging juvenile with two counts of assault and battery and one count of assault and battery on ambulance personnel.
9:33 a.m.: Police responded to a call to assist the Fire Department with traffic on Washington Street.
7:10 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop for failing to come to a full stop at a stop sign on Mansfield and Washington streets, police arrested a 44-year-old Gloucester man on charges of possession of a class A drug and failing to stop or yield. Police had a vehicle towed. Earlier, police had received information from detectives about drug sales taking place at an address. Detectives described a light-colored truck that would park, then an a man would enter a home and leave after a short time. Before making the traffic stop, police observed this taking place and became suspicious that the driver had purchased narcotics, according to the report. A search of the truck turned up two plastic twist bags containing a “whitish/brown powdery substance” located between the driver’s seat and center console, the report states. Police suspected they contained heroin. The report states the man at first denied he had purchased drugs, butafter he was placed under arrest, told police that at the residence he purchased the two bags police had found, and had hidden them between the seats when he was pulled over. He told police he paid $50 per bag.
2:08 a.m.: Police had a vehicle towed from Leslie O. Johnson Road and planned to file a complaint in court charging a 22-year-old Peabody resident with having an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on a public way.
Thursday, Jan. 26
7:03 p.m.: Drug activity was reported in the vicinity of Washington Street and Veterans Way.
6:20 p.m.: A resident came into the police station to report he had been contacted by a debt collection agency for missed payments on a fraudulent AT&T phone account opened in September 2022.
5:05 p.m.: Police responded to a report of an incapacitated person on a bench at the station on Railroad Avenue.
2:37 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Kondelin Road.
1:36 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Elwell Street.
9:52 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Police spotted the driver traveling on Washington Street in the opposite direction knowing he had a suspended driver’s license, according to the report. The driver claimed he had a permit and that the vehicle was registered to his grandfather, the report stated.
ROCKPORT
Sunday Jan. 2910:35 p.m.: Police received a noise complaint at an address on Station Square.
3:62 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at an address on Main Street. A written warning was issued.
5:53 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Millbrok Park address. A medical emergency ambulance transport was refused.
4:45 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Tarrs Lane West address to a hospital.
12:03 a.m.: Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Blue Gate Lane address.
Saturday Jan. 28Suspicious activity was reported at a Hodgkins Road address at 5:07 p.m., when a search of the area proved negative, and at a Jerdens Lane address at 8:16 p.m.
1:39 p.m.: Police performed a traffic stop at a Main Street address. A verbal warning was issued.
6:48 p.m.: Police responded to a Ganon Court address after a report of a motor vehicle lockout.
9:23 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Quarry Ridge Lane address to a hospital.
Friday Jan. 2710:19 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Marbee Road address at a Jerdens Lane address.
7:22 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at an address on Thatcher Road. A civil infraction was issued.
1:17 p.m. Police received a report of annoying telephone calls at a Main Street address.
11:34 a.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant and High streets. A verbal warning was issued.
10:34 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to an area near the intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street.
9:25 a.m.: Police reported difficult road conditions on Parker Street. Public Works was notified.
6:32 a.m.: Police reported a disabled motor vehicle at a Main Street address.
ESSEX
Sunday, Jan. 2910:21 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Centennial Grove Road address.
8:47 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to an Apple Street address. Medical service was refused.
6:34 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a Meadow Lane address after a report a person was sick. Medical service was refused.
Saturday, Jan. 2810:44 p.m.: Police received an animal complaint at an area near the intersection of Main and Martin streets.
8:34 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a John Wise Avenue address.
7:42 p.m.: Fire officials transported a patient suffering chest pains from a Conomo Point Road address.
7:17 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at a Southern Avenue address. A citation was issued.
6:16 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at an address on Eastern Avenue. A citation was issued.
2:37 p.m.: Police reported the recovery of lost property at a Winthrop Street address.
1 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to an address on Southern Avenue.
11:08 a.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at an address on Main Street. A verbal warning was issued.
6:50 a.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at an address on Apple Street. A verbal warning was issued.
6:25 a.m.: Fire officials transported a patient from a Hardy Lane address who was reportedly suffering chest pains.
Friday, Jan. 271:59 p.m.: Police reported a motor vehicle accident at an address on Western Avenue. No injuries were reported.
11:15 a.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street. A written warning was issued.