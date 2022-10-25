In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Oct. 23
10:12 p.m.: A disturbance at a Parker Street establishment was under investigation.
4:30 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department at Heights at Cape Ann.
3:10 p.m.: The Fire Department responded to a caller’s report of smoke coming from the woods behind the U-Haul building on Eastern Avenue.
1:14 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of harassment on Mystic Avenue.
12:14 p.m.: After a caller reported “not feeling good” on Andrews Street, police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 55-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of having an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle on a public way.
11:19 p.m.: No action was required for a report of a larceny at Lincoln Park.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Disturbances were reported on Centennial Avenue at 3:36 a.m., when peace was restored, on Sargent Street at 8:11 p.m., and Fuller Street at 10:42 p.m..
6:21 p.m.: A past hit-and-run crash was reported on Washington Street.
4:40 p.m.: An abandoned motor-vehicle was reported on Shepherd Street.
2:30 p.m.: A break-in to a motor vehicle two weeks ago was reported on Taylor Street. The caller was reporting it at this time after hearing about a rash of break-ins in the area.
11:52 a.m.: Fireworks were reported on Granite Street. Police spoke with a father about this.
10:51 a.m.: The theft of a blue, 2008 Honda Accord on Centennial Avenue was under investigation.
3:05 a.m.: A report of a crash with property damage only on Grant Circle on Route 128 south was referred to another agency.
2:59 a.m.: A crash on Atlantic Street resulted in property damage only.
1:35 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a loud party on Prospect Street.
1:18 a.m.: A 40-year-old Lowell resident was arrested on charges of drunken driving, speeding and a marked lanes violation after being stopped on Washington and Poplar streets.
Friday, Oct. 21
10:43 p.m.: Methuen Police Department notified Gloucester Police that someone reported missing may be at a party somewhere in Gloucester.
7:21 p.m.: A rear-end crash with property damage only and no injuries on Main Street saw both drivers relocate to Leslie O. Johnson Road to exchange information. Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 31-year-old Gloucester driver on charge of driving without a license. Police cited the owner of a Dodge pickup for having an unregistered vehicle on a public way. The owner told police he did not know the registration was expired and that the vehicle was a lease.
3:53 p.m.: A caller from Elwell Street reported a strange smell in the house. No smoke or fire was showing.
3:11 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Essex Avenue at Laurel Street.
2:42 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Mystic Avenue.
2:40 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person at the Main Street station.
2:35 p.m.:A Washington Street homeowner showed police his backyard, which is adjacent to Old Ford Road, where some bushes were toppled over. The homeowner said that sometime on Saturday, he believes someone struck them with a vehicle while he was away.
10:05 a.m.: A report of online fraud was taken at the Main Street station by someone attempting to sell a commercial lawnmower through Facebook Marketplace.
MANCHESTER Sunday, Oct. 23
Police took a report of a water main break on Mill Street. The Department of Public Works was notified.
ESSEX
Sunday, Oct. 23
Traffic stops made on Eastern Avenue at 6:36 a.m., when the driver was issued a citation, and John Wise Avenue at 7:14 a.m., when the driver was given a written warning.
3:31 a.m.: Main Street property checked after suspicious activity reported.
Medical emergencies: Taken by ambulance to a hospital were a diabetic person from Western Avenue at 1:02 p.m., and an unconscious person from Essex Reach Road at 2:15 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Traffic stops made on John Wise Avenue and Choate Street at 12:47 a.m., when no action was taken; and Main Street at 12:58 p.m.; John Wise Avenue at 1:49, 1:57, 2:58, and 6:47 p.m.; and Lanes Road and John Wise Avenue at 2:52 p.m. Officers issued three written warning, two verbal warning and one citation.
5:37 p.m.: Property checked at Southern Avenue and Fire Road after report of suspicious activity.
911 calls from Main Street at 2:05, 2:45 and 6:47 p.m.
Alarm activations on Choate Street at 12:10 a.m. when property owner spoken to, and John Wise Avenue at 3:28 a.m., when property was checked.
12:52 a.m.: Person spoke with about reported suspicious activity on John Wise Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 21
6:30 p.m.: Car crash with no personal injury reported on John Wise Avenue.
6:22 p.m.: A driver was issued a criminal application after a traffic stop on Route 128 south.
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 11:37 a.m., 5:06 p.m., and at 5:58 p.m. with lost/found property. Another person was gone from John Wise Avenue when officer arrived 9:03 a.m.
Community policing at Western Avenue and Prospect Street at 8:02 a.m. and 2:47 p.m.
1:10 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Town Farm Road.
11:36 a.m.: Person experiencing cerebrovascular accident taken to a hospital from Eastern Avenue.
8:13 a.m.: Complaint about erratic driver on Pond Street.
11:30 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Topsfield to help that town with a car crash with injuries at Ipswich Road and Ledgewood Circle.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Oct. 14
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital from Norwood Avenue at 9:58 p.m. and Granite Street at 10:49 p.m.
Traffic stops on South Street at 3:31 p.m., when driver given verbal warning, and on Main Street when driver spoken to at 8:12 p.m.
3:32 p.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Castle Lane.
10:47 a.m.: Person spoken to on Curtis Street.
911 hangups: Caller spoken to on Cathedral Drive at 9:53 a.m. and another police department notified of cal from Johnson Road at 9:57 a.m.
9:57 a.m.: Report received from Haven Avenue and another police department notified
9:50 a.m.: Police wellness checks made throughout town.
Alarms reported on Broadway Avenue at 6:39 a.m., when Fire Department dispatched, and on Main Street at 9:28 a.m. when it proved to be false.
Illegal parking: Drivers spoken to about parking vehicles on Jerden’s Lane at 9 a.m. and 2:59 p.m.
7:33 a.m.: Driver of vehicle disabled on Main Street assisted.
Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:15 a.m. and High and Parker streets at 7:16 a.m.