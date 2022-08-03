In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 3
2:52 a.m.: National Grid was notified of broken street lights by Pebble Beach.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:20 p.m.: Officers spoke with a group of people about the town by-laws forbidding campfires on Long Beach.
8:56 p.m.: Report of a man in his underwear with a flashlight wandering around Pleasant Street. Officers who spoke with the man, who was fully clothed, and reported he was looking for his cat. No further action was taken.
4:01 p.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire off Woodland Road.
11:32 p.m.: A Squam Road resident wanted on record that there was a person trespassing on their property. Officers did not further investigate the situation.
7:37 a.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire off Woodland Road.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and two refused ambulance services.
9:13 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:30 a.m.: A car on Highwood Road was towed for having a revoked registration. The owner was not cited.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., two citations and two verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.