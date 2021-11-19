In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Nov. 19
911 calls from the MBTA commuter rail station on Railroad Avenue at 3:45 a.m., when an individual was taken to the hospital; and East Main Street at 7:29 a.m., when person couldn't be found.
2:36 a.m.: Well-being check on School Street; person could not be located.
1:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Blossom Lane, referred to another agency.
1:06 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.
12:15 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation on Washington Street. Building checked.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Suspicious person or activity reported at Santander Bank on Main Street at 12:25 p.m., on High Street at 1:20 p.m., and at Grove Street and Maplewood Avenue at 10:12 p.m.
Burglar alarm activations at Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue. Buildings checked.
Medical emergency calls from Eastern Avenue at 10:02 a.m., Addison Street at 12:17 p.m., Bungalow Road at 3:21 p.m., Patriots Circle at 4:29 p.m., Emily Lane at 6:55 p.m., and Applied Materials on Dory Road at 7:27 p.m., referred to another agency; and Veterans Lane at 10:27 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road at 6:57 p.m., and Mount Vernon Street at 9:46 p.m., when service was rendered.
7:38 p.m.: Complaint about noise at on the second floor of Building 6 at the Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue. Peace restored.
6:59 p.m.: Larceny reported on Centennial Avenue.
6:28 p.m.: 911 call with open line from Washington Street.
Other agencies assisted by police by the Lobster Pool on Washington Street at 1:34 p.m., and at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 6:10 p.m.
Disturbances at Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street at 4:57 p.m., when a group was dispersed, and on Granite Street at 5:58 p.m., when a resident complained about a Babson Street neighbor's motion-activated spotlight shining in the yard and yelling ensued. Peace was restored after an officer spoke to both neighbors, and the Babson Street neighbor agreed to move the light.
Fraud reported by individuals on Abbot Street at 12:30 p.m., and at McPherson Park on Prospect Street at 1:37 p.m.
12:56 p.m.: Traffic analysis done on Washington Street.
12:19 p.m.: Vehicle disabled on Route 128 south prior to the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge towed.
12:15 p.m.: A 37-year-old Gloucester woman will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving while her license is suspended after a traffic stop on Centennial Drive.
10:27 a.m.: Another agency was contacted to clean up rocks in the road at Barn Lane and Thatcher Road.
10:09 a.m.: Drew J. Kelley, 24, of Woburn was arrested on a straight warrant out of Boston District Court after a traffic stop on Route 128 north. His car was towed.
Well-being checks made on Riverview Road at 9:54 a.m. and Perkins Street at 10:02 a.m.
9:56 a.m.: Motor vehicle with property damage only on northbound on Route 128 at Exit 54.
Traffic stops on Magnolia Avenue at 8:42 and 9:03 a.m. and Farrington Avenue at 9:52 a.m. Citations were issued to two of the three drivers.
9:07 a.m.: A 32-year-old Derby Street resident will be summonsed to court on charges to driving without a license and speeding following a traffic stop on Route 128 between Eastern Avenue and Blackburn Circle.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Nov. 18
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
10:23 p.m.: Public Works removed a low-hanging tree branch on Main Street.
8:22 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog missing from Gap Head Road.
1:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:14 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Nov. 18
8:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person refused ambulance services.
5:50 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for driving without having headlights on.
1:01 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for attaching plates and a marked lanes violation.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 18
11:11 p.m.: Officers corralled two loose horses and returned them to their owner on John Wise Avenue.
9:24 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
3:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.