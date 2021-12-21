In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 21
7:19 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a motor-vehicle stop on Prospect Street.
Medical emergencies: On St. Anthony’s Lane at 4:35 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 7:13 a.m. were referred to another agency.
6:50 a.m.: No action was required after a motor-vehicle stop on Route 128 South.
Burglar alarm activations: Services rendered at Institution for Savings on Parker Street ar 12:02 a.m., and no action required at TD Bank, Harbor Loop, at 5:34 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
10:29 p.m.: A medical emergency involved a confused man looking for Rehoboth. Services were rendered.
10:18 p.m.: A well-being check on Bass Avenue resulted in a transport to the hospital.
7:33 p.m.: Peace was restored after a motor-vehicle stop on Washington Street and Veterans Way.
4:50 p.m.: A medical emergency at Hillcrest Home on Washington Street is under investigation.
4:05 p.m.: A well-being check at Kindred Gardens, Dr. Osman Babson Road, is under investigation.
3:18 p.m.: A car crash in the vicinity of the Azorean Restaurant on Washington Street resulted in property damage only.
3:14 p.m.: A property check was made on Washington Street.
3:03 p.m.: Services were rendered after a disturbance was reported at North Shore Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Osman Babson Road.
School problems: Services were rendered after reports at Eastern and Harrison avenues at 8:32 a.m. and Washington Street at 2:57 p.m.
Assistance was provided to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 10:54 a.m. and 1:47 p.m.
Fraud reports made at the police station regarding credit card fraud at 12:43 p.m. and on Magnolia Avenue at 1:37 p.m.
12:14 p.m.: Drug activity reported on Gould Court.
11:40 a.m.: A well-being check was made on Webster Street.
11:05 a.m.: A medical emergency at Marshalls on Gloucester Crossing Road resulted in a transport to the hospital.
10:46 a.m.: A medical emergency on Elm Street was referred to another agency.
9:16 a.m.: Police were unable to serve an arrest warrant at Shaw’s Supermarket on Railroad Avenue.
8:52 a.m.: Public Works called out to Beacon Marine Basin on East Main Street.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: On Tuesday, one person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital and one person refused ambulance services. On Monday, one person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Monday, Dec. 20
Traffic stops: Two drivers received a written warning and a citation, respectively, for violating traffic laws.
2:45 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a utility pole on Marmion Way. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene and National Grid was notified to fix the pole.
9:58 a.m.: Report of minor vandalism on a car parked on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 20
8:23 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a written warning for speeding.
2:02 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
ESSEX Monday, Dec. 20
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One person refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
12:50 a.m.: A car parked on Main Street was ticketed for violating the town’s winter parking ban.