In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, April 19
9:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue.
Debris in the roadway reported on Washington Street at 6 a.m., Hodgkins Street at 6:48 a.m., Bass Avenue at 6:50 a.m., at Essex Avenue and Laurel Street at 7:01 a.m., Maplewood Avenue at 7:29 a.m., Samuel Riggs Circle at 7:37 a.m., and Eastern Point Boulevard at 8:14 a.m.
1:26 a.m.: Peace restored after police responded to a disturbance on Fair Street.
Monday, April 18
11:38 p.m.: Traffic stop at Western Avenue at Washington Street.
9 p.m.: Harassment reported on Railroad Avenue.
5:10 p.m.: A car repossessed on School House Road.
Crashes with property damage only reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 1:03 p.m., and on Washington Street at Gould Court at 2:37 p.m.
2:21 p.m.: Police took a complaint on Magnolia Avenue.
11:29 a.m.: Police took a complaint of noise on Prospect and Chestnut streets.
11:10 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Perkins Street.
10:44 a.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Essex Avenue.
10:08 a.m.: A construction crew reported sewage backing up into a School House Road building and requested the assistance of Public Works, which reported the existence of a private sewer system/pump station.
Larceny reported of personal property from the Cape Ann Motor Inn on Rockport Road at 9:03 a.m., and through the use of a cell phone and a payment app on Wesley Street at 9:43 a.m.
9:06 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Route 128 south.
8:59 a.m.: A Pine Street resident asked an officer to check if three tents set up close to or on her backyard property line could be there. Police found a homeless man sleeping in one of the tents, which were set on adjacent cemetery property. The man told police he had been sleeping there for the past few months, unable to access the shelter due to staff not allowing him there. Police passed the information toPublic Works for a possible cleanup as trash was strewn throughout the area. The Community Impact Unit was also informed for a possible intervention for the man. The Unitarian Universalist Church asked for patrols during all shifts and that anyone living on the grounds vacate as no one has permission to do so.
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 18
3:21 p.m.: Report filed regarding damage to a door on Sandy Bay Terrace.
8:31 a.m.: Animal Controlnotified of a sick raccoon on Woodland Road.
MACHESTER
Monday, April 18
1:38 p.m.: A construction crew working on a Tappan Street home reportedly hit a gas line. The home was evacuated and the street closed to traffic while National Grid worked to fix the pipe. Essex Police provided mutual aid.
7:03 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend.
Weekend traffic stops: Two drivers received criminal applications for violating traffic laws. Thirteen others received citations and 12 received warnings — four written and eight verbal.
Monday, April 18
12:40 p.m.: National Grid was notified of malfunctioning electrical wires on Conomo Point Road.
Saturday, April 16
1:40 p.m.:Firefighters dispatched to Belcher Street for a brush fire. They cleared a short time later. No other information is available at this time.
Friday, April 15
6:45 p.m.: Officers advised a resident regarding a parking complaint.