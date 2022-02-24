In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 24
12:29 a.m.: Noise complaint on Mussel Point Road. Police searched but could not find the source.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
10:40 p.m.: Suspicious activity involving a car on Juniper Road.
8:15 p.m.: Police assisted the Gloucester Fire Department on Bond Street.
5:46 p.m.: Police responded to a noise complaint on Veterans Way.
5:01 p.m.: Police responded to a report of an assault at the skate park at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Dr. Osman Babson Road.
4:44 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported on Route 128 south extension.
4:04 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Reynard Street.
3:48 p.m.: Police took a report of threats on Larose Avenue.
3:30 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of the Coast Guard station on Harbor Loop.
2:25 p.m.: A report of fraud taken at the police station on Main Street is under investigation.
2:01 p.m.: Credit card fraud was reported on Holly Street.
12:16 p.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Green Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
6:22 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Stevens Lane.
6:17 p.m.: After a report of harassment at the police station on Main Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 32-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of accosting/annoying another person.
4:09 p.m.: A report of fraud was reported at Cape Seafoods, Western Sea Fishing, at the State Fish Pier.
12:22 p.m.: Police took a report of identity theft, computer fraud from a Wall Street resident.
7:21 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 39-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of driving with a suspended license after a motor-vehicle stop on Washington Street and Stone Court.
Monday, Feb. 21
Peace was restored after a disturbance on Granite and Summer streets at 1:54 p.m., and an unwelcome guest was reported at an establishment on Main Street at 10:52 p.m.
4 p.m.: A hypodermic needle retrieved at Cripple Cove Playground on East Main Street was disposed of safely.
12:39 p.m.: Threats were reported on New Way Lane.
10:43 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Police Department on Main Street.
8:26 a.m.: Threats were reported at a liquor store on Gloucester Crossing Road.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Medical emergency: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws.
8:06 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of that a person was bit by a dog on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused medical services. There is no word on what happened to the dog.
9:48 a.m.: Employees at a Main Street business reported upper management has been stealing their tips. The matter is under investigation.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 23
8:46 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a citation for a marked lanes violation.
3:02 p.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid to a medical call in Gloucester.
12:17 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons for operating with revoked registration.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 23
8:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:20 p.m.: Officers spoke with the site manager at a Southern Avenue property about their trash blowing into the roadway.
9:07 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.