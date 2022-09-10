In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Thursday, Sept. 8

Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, another refused ambulance services and one received a lift assist. 

Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations. 

MANCHESTER

Thursday, Sept. 8

Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations. 

6:57 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Wenham. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

ESSEX

Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., two drivers received citations for traffic violations. 

Thursday, Sept. 8

1:46 p.m.: Public Works removed a tire from the roadway on Choate Street. 

