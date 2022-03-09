In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, March 8
8:16 a.m.: Police took a report of credit card fraud on Grapevine Road.
8:06 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Western Avenue.
3:22 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance at Poplar Park, a patient was transported to the hospital.
Monday, March 7
9:54 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Washington Street.
9:31 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Maplewood Avenue.
8:36 p.m.: No action was required on Saville Road and Concord Street after a disturbance was reported.
7:10 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court with a charge of driving without a license against a 25-year-old Lynn man after a motor-vehicle stop at Maplewood Avenue and Derby Street. Police stopped the driver because he did not have operational running lights. The driver told police he did not have a valid Massachusetts driver’s license and could only produce one from the Dominican Republic. A person with a valid driver’s license arrived to pick up the vehicle.
6:41 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a past disturbance between residents on Prospect Street.
4:34 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Poplar Street.
3:17 p.m.: Lost/found property was reported at the Paint Factory on Rocky Neck Avenue.
1:39 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Maplewood Avenue after a caller reported an odor of gas in the area of 35A Maplewood Ave.
1:08 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Cleveland Street.
Motor-vehicle stops with citation/warnings issued: On Rogers Street at 12:22 p.m., 12:21 p.m., 12:13 p.m., 12:11 p.m. and 9:45 a.m.; on Dale Avenue at 9:38 a.m.; and on Harbor Loop at 9:29 a.m.
3:05 a.m.: No action was required for a report of a disturbance at McPherson Park on Prospect Street.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 8
12:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Monday, March 7
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:35 a.m.: A resident reported they were stranded in Peabody. Officers notified the Peabody Police Department.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for operating with a suspended license not having a front license plate and an inspection sticker violation. Three others received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
10:47 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree on Forest Street.
7:06 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to a medical call in Essex.
12:52 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under their name.
9:39 a.m.: Officers gave warnings to multiple cars parked illegally near the Middle High School on Arbella Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 8
6:59 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle with suspended registration. The car was towed from the scene by Tally’s Towing.
12:21 a.m.: Report of a tree limb knocking down electrical wires on Wood Drive. The street was closed down temporarily while National Grid crews worked to repair the wire.
Monday, March 7
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.