In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Oct. 16
3:12 p.m.: The operator of a motorcycle tipped over and the motorcycle fell on top of him. The operator was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:54 p.m.: A woman attempting to turn off her friend’s motorcycle near Surfside on Thatcher Road accidentally hit the accelerator. This caused the vehicle to move forward into a car. The woman was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for lower extremity pain.
12:02 p.m.: Michael Russell, 39, of Parker Street in Gloucester was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.
1:21 a.m.: Ian Lewiecki, 25, of 35 Belcher St. in Essex, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, marked lanes violation, and being in possession of an open container of alcohol, in the vicinity of Route 128 south.
Friday, Oct. 15
8:27 p.m.: A manager from Cape Ann Marina reported that there was a woman refusing to leave the property. The individual, who had stayed in a room the previous night, told police she is waiting to hear from her brother who will help her out financially. Police called the local shelter, which was full. The woman was then given a ride to the lobby of the police station where she was going to try to contact her brother.
2:15 p.m.: A resident of Hesperus Circle called to report that her unlocked car was entered overnight.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Oct. 17
9:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highview Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:36 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
8:27 a.m.: A possibly rabid fox was reported on Curtis Street. Animal Control found the animal was injured and took it to rehabilitation.
1:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Penryn Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Oct. 16
6:39 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Station Square.
11:20 a.m.: A driver on Marshall Street received a written warning for speeding.
10:14 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.
Friday, Oct. 15
Medical emergencies on South Street at 2:34 p.m. and Sandy Bay Terrace at 3:04 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 17
Car break-ins: Three Manchester residents reported their cars had been entered and loose change had been taken. Two breaks were reported on School Street at 9:50 a.m. and another reported on Central Street at 2:48 p.m. The matter is under investigation at this time.
1:24 p.m.: Lift assist on Raymond Street.
1:43 a.m.: Public Works was notified of flooding on Central Street.
Saturday, Oct. 16
11:39 a.m.: A car collided into a guardrail on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
3:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bennett Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Oct. 15
5:07 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a citation for speeding.
2:28 p.m.: A parked car blocking the sidewalk on Rosedale Avenue was ticketed.
2:07 p.m.: Possible vandalism on Ashland Avenue. A boat owner reported an inch-and-a-half scratch on the boat. The matter is under investigation.
ESSEX
Sunday, Oct. 17
9:28 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding on John Wise Avenue home. Officers ventilated the house and cleared a short time later.
5:57 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Main Street.
12:07 p.m.: Officers assisted a tow truck driver pulling a car out of a ditch on Southern Avenue.
11:47 a.m.: Report of a box truck and car clipping side mirrors on Main Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
11:04 a.m.: A Chebacco Terrace resident reported he or she was moving and could not get the pet cat out of the home. Animal Control was notified to assist.
1:40 a.m.: Officers gave a courtesy transport to a person on Brook Pasture Lane to the Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 16
10:56 p.m.: Report of gunshots near Western Avenue. Officers were unable to locate anyone using guns in the area.
2:16 p.m.: Report of wheels stolen off a garden tractor on King’s Court. It was discovered that a landscaper working on a neighbor’s property took the wheels as he thought the tractor was abandoned. The wheels were returned.
Friday, Oct. 15
7:47 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding. The car was a rental that had expired registration and it was towed from the scene.