In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Sept. 26
5:13 a.m.: A past burglary or break-in was reported on Harrison Avenue.
7:30 a.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Route 128 south.
Sunday, Sept. 25
6:02 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Willow Street.
1:42 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Friend Street.
Saturday, Sept. 24
7:56 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Biskie Head Point.
7:23 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Blynman Avenue. The caller reported the firework was on the side of the road and it was smoking and the caller believed it to be a safety issue.
7:17 p.m.: Services were rendered to a person was reported stuck in an elevator on River Road. Gloucester Fire Department responded and an area cruiser was notified and the person was removed from the elevator.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Washington and Marsh streets at 10:37 a.m. and on Main Street at 6:47 p.m.
4:05 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Prospect Street and disposed of safely.
6:38 a.m.: A vehicle was towed by police from Warner Street.
12:47 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Pleasant and Main streets.
Friday, Sept. 23
8:43 p.m.: A burglary/past break-in was reported on Veterans Way. A caller reported she noticed a screen was broken and it appeared as though someone was trying to break in. Police found the screen had been cut and the occupant said the window was open. It was unclear if entry was made as nothing appeared disturbed or missing from the home.
4:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
3:48 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue. The call came in as a “pedestrian hit by a vehicle,” but all parties had left the area prior to police arriving.
Hypodermic needles: Six were retrieved from Winchester Court at 11:20 a.m. and one from the sidewalk of Federal and Pleasant streets at 1:30 p.m. All were disposed of safely.
12:39 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Summer Street.
12:15 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:41 a.m.: The theft of a 2013 Subaru Forester on Middle and Washington streets was under investigation. Police located the vehicle parked on Main Street. The vehicle was unlocked and appeared to be intact, police said in a report. The owner was contacted and recovered the vehicle.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Sept. 30
3:12 a.m.: Person spoken to about issue on Stockholm Avenue.
12:50 a.m.: Report received about issue on Long Beach. Nothing found in search of area.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout day.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Mini beats conducted on Jerden's Lane at 6:54 a.m. and on Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street at 11:03 p.m.
Traffic stops on Main Street at 11:26 a.m. when the driver was given a verbal warning, and on Mt. Pleasant and Gott streets, when a written warning was issued to the driver.
Alarm activations on Old Garden Road at 10:29 a.m., a false alarm; and Fire Department dispatched to Dock Square at 12:26 p.m. and Agawam Lane at 6:16 p.m.
6:32 p.m.: Nothing found during search of Summer Street in response to report.
5:45 p.m.: Assistance given to driver locked out of his or her vehicle on Mt. Pleasant Street.
3:49 p.m.: Report taken on Danvin Court.
3:22 p.m.: Person spoken to on Granite Street about 911 hangup.
Citizens assisted on Penzance Road at 11:51 a.m. and Old County Road at 12:28 p.m.
11:38 a.m.: Another agency assisted on Main Street.
11 a.m.: Individual taken to a hospital by ambulance from Jerden's Lane.
Wellness checks made on residents around town at 10:01 a.m., and on Broadway at 10:04 a.m.