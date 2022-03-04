In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 3
Crashes with property damage only on on Perkins Road at 10:31 a.m. and Route 128 north at 6:34 p.m.
6:14 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Prospect Street.
6:09 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported in the vicinity of 260 Main St.
5:50 p.m.: Police received a report of a parking complaint on Washington Street.
Fraud reported by Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street at 11:17 a.m., and at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street at 2:25 p.m. and 3:38 p.m.
10:25 a.m.: Police responded to a report of harassment at a business on Lexington Avenue.
10:23 a.m.: Police took a report of a missing person at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
7:58 a.m.: Police responded to a report of drug activity at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:27 a.m.: Iago De Oliveira Lauveres, 26, of 1 Highland St., Apt. 3, Gloucester, was arrested on charges with driving without a license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and driving a car with a suspended registration. His arrest was a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Main Street in the vicinity of 382 Main St.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 3
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One person refused ambulance services.
5:21 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported a false unemployment claim was filed in his or her name.
4:23 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Quarry Run who was locked out of his or her car.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 3
Traffic stops: A driver on Summer Street received a citation for speeding, having expired registration and not carrying their license. Three others received warnings — two written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
12:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Friday, March 4
Traffic stops: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for an inspection sticker violation. Three other drivers received warnings —- two written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
Thursday, March 3
Traffic stops: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding and not carrying their license. Another on Southern Avenue received a citation for having defective equipment.