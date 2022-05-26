In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, May 26
7:39 a.m.: A larceny was reported at a convenience store on East Main Street.
Wednesday, May 25
10:10 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped on Maplewood Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Gloucester Crossing Road at 10:16 a.m., and responded to on Eastern Avenue at Pond Road at 9:59 p.m.
9:56 p.m.: Larceny from a towing company was reported on Blackburn Drive.
1:04 a.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at a restaurant on East Main Street.
Tuesday, May 24
10:59 p.m.: A search on Gloucester Crossing Road did not turn up a reported runaway in the area.
9:52 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance on Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
6:12 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported on Grant Circle on Route 128 southbound.
5:08 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop was reported on Prospect Street.
4:50 p.m.: Police took a report of a runaway from Salem.
4:24 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of assault and battery on a disabled person or a person 60-years-old and older, and assault and battery.
3:38 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Salt Island Road.
3:12 p.m.: Loitering was reported on Washington Street.
Motor vehicle stops with citation/warnings issued: 2:29 p.m. on Washington Street; at 12:03 p.m. on Rogers Street; and at 12:50 a.m. on Rogers St.
12:30 p.m.: Police responded to Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road where a loss prevention representative told them an elderly woman wearing a blue gown, a white sun visor and short hair attempted to take a plant, valued at $25, sitting outside the main entrance, according to the police report. The store employee confronted the woman and then let the manager know what was going on. The woman went to her vehicle to leave when the assistant manager saw the plant in her car. The report states the woman gave the plant back to the employees. The manager relayed the woman was not welcome in the store anymore. Police attempted to contact the woman at the residence of the vehicle’s registered owner, but the vehicle was not around and no one answered the door.
11:44 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Plum Street.
11:31 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Western Avenue and Ryan Road.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 25
11:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:23 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a fire alarm on Granite Street. No further information was available at press time.
10:35 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Atlantic Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, May 25
6:59 p.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run on a car parked in an Eaglehead Road driveway.
5:16 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an aggressive dog on Desmond Avenue. No other information was available.
3:11 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
9:10 a.m.: Animal Control issued a citation to a Colburn Road resident for having unregistered pets and a leash law violation.
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 25
Traffic stops: Four drivers received citations for traffic violations. Two others received warnings — one written and one verbal.
2:05 p.m.: Report of a broken padlock locking the Centennial Grove cottage garage. Officers inspected and secured the building.