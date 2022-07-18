In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend.
Traffic tickets: Five illegally parked cars were tagged over the weekend. One car was towed.
Sunday, July 17
4:08 p.m.: A person with a service animal on Bearskin Neck reported being barred from going inside a business. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
3:41 p.m.: A truck towing a boat reportedly hit a parked car on Beach Street. No injuries were reported.
3:39 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported finding a BB hole on the outside of his home.
Saturday, July 16
11:43 a.m.: A Dock Square resident reported being scammed out of services that were paid for. The matter is under investigation.
11:41 a.m.: Officers dismissed an unruly customer at a restaurant on Bearskin Neck.
9:25 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Broadway.
9 a.m.: A driver on Cleaves Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:36 a.m.: The Forest Fire Department continued to extinguish remnants of a brush fire off Woodland Road.
Friday, July 15
4:40 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a loose piece of sheet metal on Stone Ban Lane.
4:36 p.m.: The Forest Fire Department continued to extinguish remnants of a brush fire off Woodland Road.
1:30 p.m.: Workers at the Transfer Station on Blue Gate Lane reported someone had improperly disposed of four TVs. No further information is available at this time.
12:15 p.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported someone had stolen his minnow traps.
10:47 a.m.: A Rocky Road resident reported someone had tried to open a credit card in his or her name. The matter is under investigation.
10:23 a.m.: Report of a verbal dispute between a landlord and tenant on Atlantic Avenue. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
9:06 a.m.: The Forest Fire Department continued to extinguish remnants of a brush fire off Woodland Road.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Sunday, three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Sunday, 11 drivers received warnings — three written and eight verbal — for traffic violations.
Sunday, July 17
9:50 p.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid to a fire call in Gloucester.
7:08 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a grease grill fire on Windemere Park Extension.
4:39 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident of The Plains locked out of their home.
8:46 a.m.: Report of a loud pickle ball game on Summer Street.
Saturday, July 16 and Friday, July 15
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday at 7:30 a.m., eight citations and 12 warnings — two written and 10 verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Between Saturday and Sunday, four illegally parked cars were tagged.
Monday, July 18
1:59 a.m.: Officers dismissed a person sleeping out in public on Martin Street.
Sunday, July 17
5:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, July 16
5:15 p.m.: A driver hit a utility pole on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported. The car was towed and National Grid was notified to fix the pole.
Friday, July 15
1:57 a.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Apple Street.