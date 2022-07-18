In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. 

Traffic tickets: Five illegally parked cars were tagged over the weekend. One car was towed. 

Sunday, July 17

4:08 p.m.: A person with a service animal on Bearskin Neck reported being barred from going inside a business. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored. 

3:41 p.m.: A truck towing a boat reportedly hit a parked car on Beach Street. No injuries were reported. 

3:39 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported finding a BB hole on the outside of his home. 

Saturday, July 16

11:43 a.m.: A Dock Square resident reported being scammed out of services that were paid for. The matter is under investigation. 

11:41 a.m.: Officers dismissed an unruly customer at a restaurant on Bearskin Neck. 

9:25 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Broadway. 

9 a.m.: A driver on Cleaves Street received a verbal warning for speeding. 

6:36 a.m.: The Forest Fire Department continued to extinguish remnants of a brush fire off Woodland Road. 

Friday, July 15

4:40 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a loose piece of sheet metal on Stone Ban Lane. 

4:36 p.m.: The Forest Fire Department continued to extinguish remnants of a brush fire off Woodland Road. 

1:30 p.m.: Workers at the Transfer Station on Blue Gate Lane reported someone had improperly disposed of four TVs. No further information is available at this time. 

12:15 p.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported someone had stolen his minnow traps. 

10:47 a.m.: A Rocky Road resident reported someone had tried to open a credit card in his or her name. The matter is under investigation. 

10:23 a.m.: Report of a verbal dispute between a landlord and tenant on Atlantic Avenue. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored. 

9:06 a.m.: The Forest Fire Department continued to extinguish remnants of a brush fire off Woodland Road. 

MANCHESTER 

Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Sunday, three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One received a lift assist. 

Traffic stops: Between Friday and Sunday, 11 drivers received warnings — three written and eight verbal — for traffic violations. 

Sunday, July 17

9:50 p.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid to a fire call in Gloucester. 

7:08 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a grease grill fire on Windemere Park Extension. 

4:39 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident of The Plains locked out of their home.

8:46 a.m.: Report of a loud pickle ball game on Summer Street. 

Saturday, July 16 and Friday, July 15

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

ESSEX

Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday at 7:30 a.m., eight citations and 12 warnings — two written and 10 verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations. 

Parking tickets: Between Saturday and Sunday, four illegally parked cars were tagged. 

Monday, July 18

1:59 a.m.: Officers dismissed a person sleeping out in public on Martin Street. 

Sunday, July 17

5:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Saturday, July 16

5:15 p.m.: A driver hit a utility pole on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported. The car was towed and National Grid was notified to fix the pole. 

Friday, July 15

1:57 a.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Apple Street. 

