In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 8
3:58 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Chestnut Street, a patient was transported to the hospital.
Monday, Feb. 7
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Heights of Cape Ann at 1:27 p.m., on Washington Street at Pirmi Lane at 2:53 p.m., and Route 128 north at 4:39 p.m.
2:43 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported at Harbor Loop and Rogers Street.
12:40 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at a cell phone store on Railroad Avenue.
11:46 a.m.: A past burglary was under investigation on Shore Road.
Friday, Feb. 4
11:59 a.m.: Threats were reported at a gas station on Washington Street.
9:40 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 south.
8:02 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Coggeshall Road, a patient was transported to the hospital.
Thursday, Feb.3
10:54 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a car fire at Flannagan Square.
10:35 p.m.: Police had a disabled vehicle towed from Route 128 north between Exits 54 and 55.
10:20 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Echo Avenue.
8:49 p.m.: A report of harassment was taken at the Police Department.
4:08 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Tolman Avenue.
1:53 p.m.: Police took a report of an alleged assault on Prospect Street. All of the involved persons were provided with their 209A protective order rights.
10:10 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Beach Road, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court charging a 34-year-old Gloucester man with having an unregistered, uninsured vehicle and a number plate violation. The driver told the officer he had recently purchased the car and was swapping the plates over. The driver provided a bill of sale dated Dec. 3, 2021. The driver was informed that this was well beyond the seven-day transfer rule, and the driver said he had only put the plates on the other day. Police had the vehicle towed.
9:35 a.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered on Dale Avenue was disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Feb. 7
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Downed electrical wires on Prospect and Beach streets were reported to Public Works at 9:44 and 9:49 a.m., respectively.
9:31 a.m.: A driver on Bearskin Neck received a verbal warning for not clearing the snow off his or her car’s back windshield.
MANCHESTERTraffic stops: Six people received warnings — one written and five verbal — for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Monday, Feb. 7
Mangy fox: Multiple sightings on Windermere Park, Jeffrey Court and Old Essex Road at noon, 3:57 and 4:26 p.m.. Animal Control was unable to find the fox.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Building and area checks done throughout the day.
Saturday, Feb. 5
1:26 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
Friday, Feb. 6
5:05 p.m.: Lift assist requested at Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 7
Traffic stops: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for violating a traffic law. Two others received warnings — one verbal and one written.
6:38 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a squirrel from a Main Street building.
9:42 a.m.: Lift assist requested on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:17 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic while a dump truck was parked on Main Street.