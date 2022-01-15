In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 14
7:53 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Friend Street. The incident is under investigation.
7:31 a.m.: A larceny was reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
5:58 a.m.: Police received a report of a burglar alarm activation on Great Republic Drive.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Disturbances: Police responded to incidents on Prospect Street at 5:57 p.m., on Willow Street at 9:41 p.m., and Washington Street at 11:05 p.m.
8:55 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a vehicle was stopped on Poplar Street.
7:11 p.m.: Someone trespassing was reported at McPherson Park on Prospect Street.
Crashes with property damage only on Friend Street at 3:41 p.m., on Prospect and Chestnut streets at 4:13 p.m., and at Smith Street and Maplewood Avenue at 6:07 p.m.
2:49 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on East Main and Sayward streets.
2:45 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Main Street police station.
Crashes with injuries were reported on Essex Avenue at 11:04 a.m., and on Grant Circle at 12:20 p.m.
11:49 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Route 128 Extension.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 13
Traffic stops: Two drivers received written warnings for violating various traffic laws.
6:10 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported someone broke into his or her car just to buckle the seatbelts. Officers advised the person to lock the car doors.
4:51 p.m.: Report of a possible broken pipe at a seasonal home on Old Garden Road. Officers found a sprinkler system that was accidentally activated. The sprinklers were shut off and the homeowner was notified.
8:35 a.m.: Lift assist on South Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 13
Medical emergency: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. One person received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Seven people received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Friday, Jan. 14
6:52 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Thursday, Jan. 13
6:37 p.m.: Daniel Durant, 37, of Prospect Street in Essex, was arrested on Martin Street for driving with a suspended license and a lights violation. He was released on bail later that day and arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Thursday morning.
6:52 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.