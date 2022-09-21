In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Sept. 19
6:33 p.m.: Police responded to a report of harassment on Wheeler Street.
5:02 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Railroad Avenue.
4:23 p.m.: Threats were reported on Grant Circle and Washington Street.
2:37 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Ocean Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Essex Avenue at Sumner Street at 7:36 a.m. and on Dory Road at 1:03 p.m.
7:15 a.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported Maplewood Avenue and Shepherd Street.
6:54 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved at the end of Allen Street in the vicinity of Burnham's Field and disposed of safely.
6:03 a.m.: A caller told police his vehicle was stolen out of his East Main Street driveway overnight, and when he noticed his vehicle was missing in the morning he called police. The man told police there was a spare key inside the vehicle while it was parked and that the vehicle may have been unlocked. An officer subsequently located the vehicle parked in front of residence on Orchard Street a short time later. Police picked the owner up and brought him back to his vehicle.
2:18 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop led to a citation/warning on East Main and Parker streets. Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 23-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with having an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a revoked registration and driving without a license.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
10:18 p.m.: Officers three people on Squam Hill Road a courtesy ride home.
7:16 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Pigeon Hill Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 20
7:40 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation and unsafe lane change.
2:03 p.m.: Report of a missing boat that was docked off Tucks Point Road. The matter is currently under investigation.
4:18 a.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person refused medical services.
5:19 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning of hands-free driving violation.