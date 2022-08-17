In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Aug. 14
11:09 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Maplewood Avenue. No action was required by police.
10:54 p.m.: A 45-year-old Rockport woman was arrested on a charge of driving drunk and a marked lanes violation after a single-car crash on Eastern Avenue. Police arrived to find a 2019 Toyota Highlander facing in the wrong direction with heavy front-end damage as it appeared to have struck a telephone pole. Police reported detecting a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on the driver, and noted her eyes were red, bloodshot and glassy. She was evaluated by Gloucester Fire Department paramedics and refused medical treatment. Police learned the woman was headed home from a Gloucester restaurant that serves drinks. The driver told police she had one martini. The report states she failed four field sobriety tests before she was arrested. Police administered a chemical breath test, and gave her a notice of suspension of her license for failing the test, the report stated.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Maplewood Avenue at 7:14 p.m., Route 128 north at 9:38 p.m. and at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 9:41 p.m. .
9:27 p.m.: Police planned to file a complaint of driving without a license against an 18-year-old Gloucester resident. According to a report, police had received a call from a motorist that a white vehicle had passed her on Thatcher Road with someone sticking out what appeared to be a BB gun and shooting her car. No damage was done. Police eventually stopped the white vehicle on Shepard Street, and found the driver did not have a license. The police report states the driver admitted his friend had an Orbeez gun and they were shooting it at passing cars.
7:11 p.m.: A missing person was reported to police from Macomber Road.
4:16 p.m.: A bike was reported down on Magnolia Avenue. The rider refused medical treatment.
12:25 p.m.: After a report of a past assault on a taxi driver on Maplewood Avenue, police planned to seek a criminal complaint against a 20-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of assault.
11:22 a.m.: Police arrested a 57-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon after taking a report of an assault with a hedge trimmer on Plum Court.
5:06 a.m.: Police arrested a 24-year-old homeless Gloucester resident on a default warrant for failing to appear in court after a report of a disturbance on Fuller Street.
12:06 a.m.: After responding to the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 15-year-old with charges of assault and disorderly conduct and a 16-year-old with charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., five people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
2:49 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
12:33 p.m.: Firefighters briefly checked on the ongoing brush fire at Woodland Acres.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
11:26 p.m.: Officers gave a person a courtesy ride from Nugent Stretch to the sidewalks on Main Street.
6:45 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his home on Kitefield Road.
4:11 p.m.: Officers helped a person get inside his beach home on Long Beach.
2:26 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Seaview Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 16
12:05 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull on School Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for traffic violations.
9 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Chebacco Lake. The lake is closed to swimming at dusk.
1:54 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a smoldering pile of mulch on Western Avenue.