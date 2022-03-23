In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 23
10:54 a.m.: A school problem was reported at the East Gloucester Elementary School on Davis Street Extension.
10:06 a.m.: Police had a car towed from Millett Street.
9:01 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
Tuesday, March 22
8 p.m.: A disabled motor-vehicle was reported on Route 128 south.
7:40 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an unwelcome guest on Prospect Street.
7:01 p.m.: No action was required after police took a report of harassment at the Police Department on Main Street.
5:57 p.m.: Police responded to a report of harassment on Perkins Street.
5:32 p.m.: A rollover crash with property damage only on Lincoln and Blynman avenues is under investigation.
4:53 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Butman Avenue.
1:05 p.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Route 128 south, a 38-year-old Woburn man was arrested and charged on a straight arrest warrant.
12:02 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Rogers and Manuel F. Lewis streets.
11:35 a.m.: A larceny on Mt. Pleasant Avenue is under investigation.
11:11 a.m.: No action was required for debris in the roadway on Main Street.
10:43 a.m.: Identify theft was reported by a resident of High Popples Road.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 23
12:49 a.m.: Report of a Rockport Fire Department truck hitting a parked car on Broadway. The car owner was notified.
12:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Tuesday, March 22
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Another received a lift assist.
4:50 p.m.: Report filed regarding trespassing at a private quarry on Main Street.
3:30 p.m.: Officers spoke to a contractor on Jerden’s Lane about a large excavation hole near the schools. The contractor agreed to fence off the hole.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 22
Medical emergencies: A person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Three refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Five drivers received warnings — two written and three verbal — for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 23
6:29 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, March 22
Traffic stops: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for operating with a suspended license. The vehicle was towed by Tally’s Towing. Seven others received citations for violating traffic laws and three received warnings — one written and two verbal.
11:38 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street.