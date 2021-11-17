Police responded to two incidents Monday involving students in the Gloucester schools.
A 15-year-old will summonsed to court on a charge of threatening to commit a crime after police responded to a reported disturbance at Gloucester High School.
Police say two juveniles were involved in the incident Monday shortly before noon.
The case is open and has been forwarded to the detectives division, police said.
Another student's parent called police Monday at 8:36 a.m. from Addison Gilbert Hospital to report his son had been in a fight on the bus earlier in the morning.
No more information was available on either incident because of the ages of those involved.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 16
7:39 a.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved from Rogers Street in the area of the Topside Grille and disposed of safely.
Medical emergency calls from Herrick Court at 12:10 a.m., patient refused ambulance service; and Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue at 4:10 a.m., and Prospect Street at 7:34 a.m., when both individuals were taken to a hospital.
6:44 a.m.: 911 call from Bass Avenue. No action required.
Burglar alarm activations at Cometeer on Great Republic Drive at 5:43 a.m., false alarm; and Ship's Bell Road at 1:46 a.m. and Azorean Restaurant on Washington Street at 6:03 a.m., when buildings were checked and secured.
4:48 a.m.: Debris in roadway on Route 128 south.
Monday, Nov. 15
Suspicious activity or persons on Mason Street at 10:29 a.m., under investigation; Gould Court at 11:48 a.m. and Hampden Street at 2:49 p.m., service given; and Decatur Street at 11:56 p.m., search negative.
9:48 p.m.: Abuse prevention order served on Gilbert Road.
Debris in roadway on Old Nugent Farm Road at 8:08 a.m., Western Avenue at 10:09 a.m. and at Grant Circle, Route 128 south, at 7:05 p.m.
6:51 p.m.: Building checked after burglar alarm activation at Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
Medical emergency calls from Lincoln Avenue at 8:22 a.m. and Summit Street at 2:08 p.m., referred to another agency; and Marshfield Street at 5:36 p.m., service rendered.
5:27 p.m.: Peace restored after disturbance on Amero Court.
911 calls at 2:29 p.m., no address on map, no action required; and from Warner Street at 4:40 p.m.
4:18 p.m.: Disabled vehicle towed from Grant Circle.
Well-being checks on individuals at Good Harbor Beach off Thatcher Road at 7:06 a.m., Patriots Circle at 12:04 p.m., and The Elks Lodge on Atlantic Road at 3:33 p.m.
2:57 p.m.: Lost property found at Cape Savings Bank on Main Street.
11:40 a.m.: Follow-up investigation on Mystic Avenue.
11:20 a.m.: Traffic stop on Grant Circle, Route 128 south.
10:07 a.m.: A 30-year-old Prospect Street man will be summonsed to court on charges of driving without a license and a lights violation following a traffic stop at Stone Court at Washington Street.
9:55 a.m.: Evacuation drill at East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension.
9:38 a.m.: Henry P. Buffum, 12R Cedar St. Apt. 1500, was arrested on two default warrants for failure to appear in court while free on recognizance.
6:07 a.m.: Prisoner transported to Beverly Hospital.
1:20 a.m.: Fire Department assisted on Granite Street.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Medical emergency calls from Cedar Street at 1:46 a.m. and Destino's Sub Shop on Prospect Street at 6:41 a.m., persons taken by ambulance to a hospital; Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Road at 11:59 a.m., Taylor Street at 12:48 p.m., Prospect Street at 2:54 p.m., Centennial Avenue at 3:34 p.m., and Apple Street at 3:35 p.m., referred to another agency; East Main Street at 11:22 p.m. and Haven Terrace at 11:42 p.m., when service was made.
8:37 p.m.: Police assisted another agency at the Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue.
911 calls from Dory Road at 2:29 a.m., area search negative; Western Avenue at 6:16 p.m., open line; and Starknaught Heights at 7:18 p.m., picked up by Rockport Police.
Suspicious activity or persons on Western Avenue at 12:09, 12:33 and 5:23 a.m.; Niles Beach off Eastern Point Boulevard at 11:51 a.m., could not be located.; ATV on Forge property on Whittemore Street at 5:33 p.m., spoken to; and man on Main Street at 6:13 p.m., could not be located.
Complaints about parking and enforcement on Commercial Street at 2:40 and 5:30 a.m., and Chestnut Street at 3:40 p.m. Citation and written warning issued to one driver.
3:12 p.m.: Prisoner transported from Police Department/Court House on Main Street to a hospital.
2:42 p.m.: Past burglary or breaking and entering on Washington Street reported.
2:34 p.m.: Caller reports smoke coming from a boat at the Gloucester Marina on Marsh Street. The smoke was from an engine being "wintered" and fire was visible, an officer reported.
1:16 p.m.: Steven M. Muise, 63, of 31 Prospect St. Apt. 613, was arrested on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and violation of an abuse prevention order as well as two straight arrest warrants.
12:04 p.m.: Lost or found property reported at police station.
8:13 a.m.: Police went to Riverside then Norman Avenue to contact an individual related to a person taken to the hospital at 6:41 a.m.
1:53 a.m.: Property check on Warner Street.
1:25 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation on Niles Pond Road. Building checked.
1 a.m.: Vandalism on Western Avenue.
12:55 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Saturday, Nov. 13
11:19 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Millet Street.
911 calls from Washington Street at 10:40 a.m., East Main Street at 2:52 p.m., Riverview Road at 3:50 p.m., and Exit 53 on Route 128 north for disabled vehicle at 5:14 p.m., service made; Main Street at 2:45 p.m., open line, no answer; Commercial Street at 8:10 p.m., open line with hang-up; and Loring Court at 10:53 p.m., no action required.
9:05 p.m.: Burglar alarm activation on Poplar Street.
7:02 p.m.: Police went to an Elwell Street business to serve an abuse prevention order but the person was not there.
Medical emergencies at Police Department/Gloucester District Court on Main Street at 5:57 a.m., no action needed; Western Avenue at 5:38 a.m., Cherry Street at 5:50 a.m., and Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 5:33 p.m., referred to another agency; and on Mount Vernon Street at 9:55 a.m., Applied Materials at Blackburn Center at 10:19 a.m., Hancock Street at 4:12 p.m., Washington Street at 5:08 p.m., and Millet Street at 6:52 p.m., service made.
5:46 p.m.: Emergency abuse prevention order obtained at Police Department/Gloucester District Courthouse on Main Street.
Complaints about parking on Commercial Street at 3:55 a.m., Holly Street at 8:43 a.m. and Main Street in front of the Lone Gull Cafe at 3:30 p.m.
Motor vehicle stops on Essex Avenue at 10:54 a.m.; and Main Street at Speedway LLC at 2:12 p.m., when drivers were issued citations or written warnings.
Well-being checks at The Pilot House on Porter Street at 1:21 a.m., person could not be found; and Mom's Kitchen on Commercial Street at 9:11 a.m., and at Essex Police's request on Main Street at 2:05 p.m.
Debris in roadway between Exits 54 and 53 on Route 128 south at 8:11 a.m., and at Witham Street and Salt Island Road at 1:21 p.m., no action required.
Car crashes with property damage only on Washington Street at 12:06 p.m., could not be located; and at Last Stop Variety on East Main Street at 12:04 p.m., and at Skipper Way at 1:04 p.m., service rendered.
1:01 p.m.: Motor vehicle's window smashed or damaged on Patriots Way.
12:54 p.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
10:52 a.m.: Fire Department request for assistance on Smith Street referred to another agency.
9:10 a.m.: Vandalism reported at O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
8:37 a.m.: Dog on dog attack on Flume Road referred to animal control.
Property checks at the Halyard Apartments on School House Road at 12:26 a.m. and on Warner Street at 1:29 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 16
8:08 p.m.: Officers assisted Beauport Ambulance with getting a Thatcher Road resident back into their house.
1:54 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
7:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 16
5:45 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a citation for speeding.
2:52 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
6:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 17
3:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
10:08 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
10:41 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic as Tally's Towing picked up a piece of large equipment from Eastern Avenue.