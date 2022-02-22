In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 22
3:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Feb. 21
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Another refused ambulance services.
6:27 p.m.: Officers filed reports of four past traffic accidents.
7:03 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 21
Traffic stops: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a criminal complaint for driving with revoked registration and speeding. Seven other drivers received warnings — four written and three verbal.
9:42 a.m.: Two illegally parked cars on School Street were ticketed.
6:33 a.m.: Gary Dixon Jr. of 311 Oak St., Methuen, was arrested on Route 128 southbound on a charge of illegal possession of ammunition or a deadly weapon. He will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Wednesday. No further information was available Tuesday.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Feb. 22
1:41 a.m.: A car parked on Martin Street was ticketed for violating the town's winter overnight street parking ban.
Monday, Feb. 21
Traffic stops: Three people were issued citations for violating traffic laws. Three others received warnings — two written and one verbal.
3:33 p.m.: Officers spoke with a Belcher Street resident regarding the town's hunting policies.
9:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Feb. 20
1:53 p.m.: Steven Ferrant, 30, of Washington Street in Gloucester, was arrested at Essex Park on an warrant issued out of Gloucester District Court. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.