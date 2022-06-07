In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Nine people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Four others received lift assists and one refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Two people received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Sunday, June 5
1:56 p.m.: A Story Street resident reported a neighbor trespassing on their property and cutting down their bushes. The matter is currently under investigation.
12:26 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Carlson’s Quarry.
Saturday, June 4
7:55 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Story Street.
11:45 a.m.: Report of a possible hit-and-run on a car parked on Bearskin Neck. No injuries and minor damage to the parked car were reported. The matter is currently under investigation at this time.
10:36 a.m.: A Jerdens Lane resident reported their basket ball hoop had been vandalized. The matter is currently under investigation.
1:36 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
Friday, June 3
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Thursday, June 2
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: A driver on School Street received a citation for having a suspended license. Five others received warnings — four verbal and one written — for traffic violations.
Sunday, June 5
8:17 and 4:27 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to calls in Essex and Wenham.
Saturday, June 4
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Friday, June 3
7:18 p.m.: A Woodholm Lane resident reported someone tore down his “No Trespassing” sign, stuffed it in their mailbox and left a note. The matter is currently under investigation.
6:09 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Lincoln Street.
10:27 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Crooked Lane.
Thursday, June 2
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Five drivers received citations and eight received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Sunday, June 5
8 p.m.: Report of a one-car accident on Martin Street. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The car was towed from the scene by Tally’s Towing. The crash is currently under investigation.
4 p.m.: Officers cleared debris from the roadway on John Wise Avenue.
9:30 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose dog attacking other dogs on Lufkin Street.
Saturday, June 4
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Friday, June 3
4 p.m.: Tally’s Towing assisted getting a bus out from a patch of mud on Conomo Point Road.
12:56 p.m.: Officers located a truck on Eastern Avenue that had been leaking oil throughout Ipswich and Gloucester. The driver was able to fix the leak before being dismissed by the officers.
Thursday, June 2
Building and area checks held throughout the day.