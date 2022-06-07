In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Medical emergencies: Nine people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Four others received lift assists and one refused ambulance services.

Traffic stops: Two people received verbal warnings for traffic violations.

Sunday, June 5

1:56 p.m.: A Story Street resident reported a neighbor trespassing on their property and cutting down their bushes. The matter is currently under investigation.

12:26 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Carlson’s Quarry.

Saturday, June 4

7:55 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Story Street.

11:45 a.m.: Report of a possible hit-and-run on a car parked on Bearskin Neck. No injuries and minor damage to the parked car were reported. The matter is currently under investigation at this time.

10:36 a.m.: A Jerdens Lane resident reported their basket ball hoop had been vandalized. The matter is currently under investigation.

1:36 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.

Friday, June 3

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

Thursday, June 2

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

MANCHESTER

Medical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one received a lift assist.

Traffic stops: A driver on School Street received a citation for having a suspended license. Five others received warnings — four verbal and one written — for traffic violations.

Sunday, June 5

8:17 and 4:27 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to calls in Essex and Wenham.

Saturday, June 4

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

Friday, June 3

7:18 p.m.: A Woodholm Lane resident reported someone tore down his “No Trespassing” sign, stuffed it in their mailbox and left a note. The matter is currently under investigation.

6:09 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Lincoln Street.

10:27 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Crooked Lane.

Thursday, June 2

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

ESSEX

Traffic stops: Five drivers received citations and eight received verbal warnings for traffic violations.

Sunday, June 5

8 p.m.: Report of a one-car accident on Martin Street. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The car was towed from the scene by Tally’s Towing. The crash is currently under investigation.

4 p.m.: Officers cleared debris from the roadway on John Wise Avenue.

9:30 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose dog attacking other dogs on Lufkin Street.

Saturday, June 4

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

Friday, June 3

4 p.m.: Tally’s Towing assisted getting a bus out from a patch of mud on Conomo Point Road.

12:56 p.m.: Officers located a truck on Eastern Avenue that had been leaking oil throughout Ipswich and Gloucester. The driver was able to fix the leak before being dismissed by the officers.

Thursday, June 2

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you