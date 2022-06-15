In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 14
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Another received a lift assist.
12:22 p.m.: Public Works removed a bag of waste from the roadway on Thatcher Road.
11:06 a.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Landmark Lane.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 14
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received written warnings for speeding.
7:25 p.m.: Report of a three-car collision on School Street. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital and one car was towed from the scene.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 15
12:42 a.m.: Officers assisted Manchester Police with an arrest in their town.
Tuesday, June 14
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for traffic violations. Four received warnings — one written and three verbal.
12:05 p.m.: A 34-year-old Brighton resident was arrested on Conomo Point on a warrant issued out of the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court. He was driven to Gloucester District Court and later transported to Boston Municipal Court for arraignment.