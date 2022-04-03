In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, April 1
6:43 a.m.: A caller reported a two-car crash with injuries and airbags deployed on Route 128 north. The Fire Department and state police were dispatched. The Fire Department obtained two medical refusals and the cars were towed. State Police are handling the investigation.
1:57 a.m.: Amanda Lee Madruga, 39, of 33 Maplewood Ave., Apt. 16, Gloucester, was arrested on charges of drunken driving and drunken driving while her license was suspended in a previous drunken driving case. Police reported seeing a vehicle make a three-point turn in the middle of the road instead of going around the circle. It then parked in a spot reserved for the Coast Guard at a time when the vessel was not at port. Police approached the car, which they said had a strong smell of liquor coming it. When asked if she had had anything to drink, the driver told tpolice she had one drink. Police had seen the car at the 7-Eleven a few minutes prior. Police learned the couple in the car had been at two local establishment before that. The woman was asked to get out of the car, and when again asked how much she had to drink, she said, “two drinks.” Police said she failed four field sobriety tests before she was arrested. An inventory check of the vehicle turned up a half empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka in the driver’s side door, the report stated. Police said she refused to consent to a breath test and a license suspension form and a citation was placed with her property.
Thursday, March 31
11:22 p.m.: A security guard requested a check on a motor vehicle on Eastern Point Boulevard after a report of trespassing.
7:02 p.m.: A resident on Lincoln Park reported a smoke detector kept going off. There was no smoke or fire. The Fire Department was notified.
5:51 p.m.: Police received a report that a man was bothering an employee at CVS on Thatcher Road.
5:40 p.m.: A landlord reported that one of her Perkins Street tenants on the first floor had their desk taken from outside the residence. A resident on the top floor said he saw people in a red minivan take the desk. The desk belonged to a tenant who was in the hospital at the time of the theft, according to the police report.
4:49 p.m.: Police responded to a hit-and-run on Grant Circle. There were no injuries reported. According to report, the driver of a 2020 Jeep said he was stopped in traffic on Grant Circle waiting to merge onto Washington Street when his car was hit from behind by a 2013 Honda, causing his vehicle to lurch forward. He made eye contact in the rearview mirror with the driver, who then drove up Route 128 Extension toward East Gloucester. The Jeep driver got a description of the Honda driver. Police saw moderate damage to the rear bumper. A witness in the car behind the Honda told police he saw the collision. Police found the car that fled was registered to an Essex resident. Essex police said it was likely the driver was at the YMCA, and that’s where the Honda, with moderate front-end damage was found Police located the driver, who the report says was 17 years old, and at first he said he did not realize he crashed, but then admitted he had rear-ended the Jeep, but didn’t stop because he was nervous.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 31
8:05 p.m.: National Grid notified the Police Department there was a power outage on the south side of town. Power was restored 2 1/2 hours later.
7:12 and 7:46 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on Millbrook Park. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 31
4:44 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for speeding.
1:44 a.m.: Amy Kent, 48, of 72 Leavitt St., Salem, was arrested on Route 128 southbound in Wenham on charges of driving drunk and driving through a construction zone. She was arraigned at Ipswich District Court on Friday morning and released on her own recognizance. Kent's pretrial date is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25.
ESSEX
Friday, April 1
3:20 a.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to an incident in Manchester. No further information is available at this time.
Thursday, March 31
Medical emergencies: A person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Eight drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Three others received verbal warnings.
11:30 a.m.: Report of fraud on Main Street. The person reportedly gave out personal information to the scammer.