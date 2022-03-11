In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:

ROCKPORT 

Friday, March 11

1:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Caleb's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

Thursday, March 10

Medical emergencies: Three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

6:38 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident that was locked out of their home.

10:07 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for not clearing snow off their car. 

MANCHESTER

Thursday, March 10

Medical emergencies: Two people received lift assists.

Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — two written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws. 

8:31 p.m.: The MBTA was notified to fix a broken train gate on Beach Street. 

1:31 p.m.: Report of shoplifting at Crosby's Marketplace on Summer Street. The matter is under investigation and no additional information is available at this time. 

8:45 a.m.: Report of a past minor two-car accident on Morse Court. 

ESSEX

Thursday, March 10

Traffic stops: Eight drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. One received a written warning.

