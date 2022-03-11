In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Friday, March 11
1:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Caleb's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Thursday, March 10
Medical emergencies: Three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:38 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident that was locked out of their home.
10:07 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for not clearing snow off their car.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 10
Medical emergencies: Two people received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — two written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
8:31 p.m.: The MBTA was notified to fix a broken train gate on Beach Street.
1:31 p.m.: Report of shoplifting at Crosby's Marketplace on Summer Street. The matter is under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.
8:45 a.m.: Report of a past minor two-car accident on Morse Court.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 10
Traffic stops: Eight drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. One received a written warning.