In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTERWednesday, Dec. 29
Burglar alarm activations: Buildings checked and secured on Jebeka Lane at 12:07 p.m.; at Braga Convenience on Washington Street at 5:44 a.m.; at City Hall on Dale Avenue at 3:01 a.m.; and at the Rhumb Line Restaurant on Railroad Avenue at 1:56 and 1:27 a.m.
12 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Prospect Street.
7:31 a.m.: Services were rendered for suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle at the State Fish Pier.
Crashes with property damage: No action required for a report on Route 128 southbound at 7:20 a.m. and a report is under investigation on Farrington Avenue and Atlantic Road at 1:10 a.m.
6:16 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a stop on Thatcher Road and Barn Lane.
2:08 a.m.: A building was checked or secured on Farrington Avenue due to suspicious activity involving a vehicle.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
11:18 p.m.: Services were rendered after a DPW call out on Main Street and Flannagan Square.
7:14 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an unwelcome guest on Herrick Court.
3:59 p.m.: Services were rendered for a parking complaint on Brightside Avenue.
1:21 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of larceny at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street.
11:45 a.m.: Services were rendered for animal control call on Route 128 southbound.
9:49 a.m.: The DPW was called out to Washington Street and Bennett Street North.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 29
3 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Services were rendered on-site.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
10:36 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on High Street. No injuries were reported. The damaged caused by the accident is estimated to cost under $1,000.
MANCHESTERTuesday, Dec. 28
Traffic stops: Twenty-two drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws. Four received verbal warnings and one received a citation.
1:15 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported.
ESSEXWednesday, Dec. 29
6:43 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Traffic stops: Five drivers received warnings — four verbal and one written — for violating traffic laws.
10:57 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Story Acres Road. Firefighters found low readings of CO in the building. The building was ventilated and cleared a short time later.