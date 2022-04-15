In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, April 15
8:29 a.m.: Police responded to a report of an assault on Maplewood Avenue. A calling party reported he was assaulted at work and had camera footage. The police log refers to a report of an arrest, but the report was unavailable as of Friday morning.
8:11 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Pond Road.
Thursday, April 14
7:39 p.m.: Police issued a citation/warning to a driver after a stop on Washington and Perry streets.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Dr. Osman Babson Road at 5:06 p.m., which is under investigation, and on Blynman Avenue at 6:30 p.m..
5:50 p.m.: Peace was restored after a motor-vehicle stop in the vicinity of the Speedway gas station on Main Street.
2:11 p.m.: A person came into the police station to report multiple purchases were made with her credit card through a business for which she works, according to the police report. The purchases totaled $6,917.78. The resident contacted her bank, and police advised her to continue to monitor her accounts in case more fraudulent activity occurs.
10:58 a.m.: Police assisted the Gloucester Fire Department with a stove fire in an apartment at 159 Washington St. The fire was put out before units arrived.
Follow-up investigations conducted at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., at 9:39 a.m. and on Dodge Street at 9:47 a.m.
9:25 a.m.: Harassment was reported on Lepage Lane.
8:49 a.m.: Four hypodermic needles were retrieved from Prospect and Church streets and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 14
10:31 p.m.: National Grid was notified of 10-home power outage on Granite Street. It is unknown when the power was restored.
4:41 p.m.: Report of stolen identity on Haven Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
6:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 14
Traffic stops: Two drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 14
Traffic stops: A driver on Apple Street received a criminal application for unlicensed operation and speeding. Three others received citations and one received a written warning for violating traffic laws.